Why Kim Kardashian and other Serie A stars are “BANNED” from owning some Ferraris after being “blacklisted”

FERRARI confirmed that Kim Kardashian is prohibited from purchasing certain types of vehicles.

But Kim isn’t the only star partially blocked by the Italian carmaker.

Ferrari banned Justin Bieber from purchasing a special edition and exclusive model of Ferrari due to the singer’s past treatment of the brand’s vehicles.

Celebrities on this Ferrari blacklist remain able to purchase series production models.

Ferrari told the Spanish newspaper Marca: “Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions”, through a declaration with the brand.

Bieber’s disapproved Ferrari behavior includes many alterations by his friends at West Coast Customs and some documented negligence.

Bieber left his Ferrari 458 Italia parked at the Montage Hotel for three weeks before recovering the vehicle.

Likewise, Kim is known for customizing the luxury vehicles in her car collection.

The Kardashians star’s Lamborghini Urus is his latest and greatest car customization project.

MotorBiscuit reports that Lamborghini’s 2022 Urus MSRP is in the playing field of $ 230,000.

Kim’s collaboration with Platinum Motorsports spawned modifications to the Urus that brought the total value of the Lamborghini SUV to $ 600,000.

Urus customizations include:

A reworked yellow interior

Updates to the exhaust, suspension and tuning

Exclusive paint from the KK x Platinum Special Pantone series

Kim’s recent updates to Urus emphasize form and function, while her previous customizations of Urus focused solely on form.

Kim wrapped her previous Lamborghini Urus in Cozy SKIMS fabric to promote the company.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a co-founder of SKIMS.

2

Other custom vehicles in Kim’s collection include repackaged Mercedes G-Wagons and a Rolls-Royce Ghost with KK x Platinum Special Pantone Satin Silver custom paint.

Kim’s last Ferrari was a $ 325,000 white 458 Italia that was gifted to her in 2011 during her marriage to the now ex Kris Humphries, PopBuzz reports.

Rapper 50 Cent and actor Nicholas Cage exist on Ferrari’s banned list.