Why is Marisol our Britney Spears and nobody has been interested? Her lives “kidnapped” | Music

The #FreeBritney movement went around the world giving voice to a singer who had lost it, in the hands of some men who had taken control of his life. Led by his father, Jamie Spears, who since 2008 implemented a guardianship of his daughter from which he benefited financially, both he and his lawyers and other “friends” around him.

Britney Spears decided to stop acting and releasing music with a clear goal: to stop lining the pockets of those who they had locked her in a glass cage. Until last November 12, 2001, a judge put an end to the guardianship over his person and his assets (valued at about $60 million) making her a free person, again.

A case that has inspired several documentaries, reports in numerous media, television debates and movements on the networks that did not understand how, in the 21st century, one of the iconic women of music was slave of an abusive legal guardianship.

BRITNEY’S POST FOR HER RELEASE!!!. OMG I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️!!! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day!!!! The best day ever… praise the Lord… can you give me an amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreeBritney #BritneyIsFree pic.twitter.com/5klebmbamc — StrongerBritney (@StrongerBritne1) November 12, 2021

Something that also happened in Spain, with one of our most famous singers, who came to denounce her case in the first person and, nevertheless, we all look the other way. He happened to Pepa Flores, when she shone like Marisol. “I was like kidnapped,” she denounced in Interviú and described the abuse and exploitation to which she was subjected.

Nobody was interested… and now?

The most famous child prodigy of Spanish music

In 1960 the cinemas released A ray of lightwith a 12-year-old girl as the protagonist named “Marisol”. Her charisma, her singing and dancing talent, and her portentous physique made the whole country fall in love with her. That all the children of her generation had her as a reference.

The success of that young lady was so great that she moved to the sales of products with her name, something that until then had not happened in Spain. She was the first Spanish actress who generated merchandise with their own brand, appearing on magazine covers, and creating their own, also dolls, advertisements… Marisol came to star in up to 20 films… she was the girl with the golden eggs.

But while all children wanted to be like her, her personal life was the nightmare that no parent would want for their children.

Sexual abuse, exploitation, “kidnapping” and economic agreements with their parents

In 1976 Pepa Flores wanted to break with the double standard that meant continuing to be the Marisol girl and appeared nude in Interviú magazine. Provoking a scandal (in a society that a year before had seen Franco die) and becoming their way of shouting to the world that he definitively broke with his past as a child star.





Cover with Pepa Flores / Interview

But she did not limit herself to posing nude, she also argued her mental maturity by recounting the ordeal she had gone through and that she wanted to overcome, speaking for the first time. In a series of three interviews with José Luis Morales-an investigative journalist for the aforementioned magazine- she narrated the “world of suffering, anguish and apprehension that lived between being Marisol and Pepa Flores”.

She explained, among other atrocities, that when she was hired at “eight years old and slept during the trip in the same bed as the businessman’s mistress, who He beat me to death, but with viciousness and bad blood. He had a grudge against me, and I still don’t know why. In Lérida he beat me up so much that he left my body like that of a Nazarene. The businessman invited me to lunch in Gerona and told me to lift my dress. When he saw me he sent for my father immediately and sent me to Malaga. Imagine how I had to be that, when we arrived at the corralón, my grandmother fainted in the hammock when she saw me.

The greater his success, the shorter his childhood and Manuel Goyanes, her “discoverer”, reached an economic agreement with her parents to almost “kidnap” her and take her to her own house to live. She there she changed her name, dyed her hair blonde and operated on her nose. As a way of making sure that her treasure was going to be perfect. “When I was older I wanted to meet boys, they forbade me. And if I liked any of the ones I knew, they isolated them immediately. I was untouchable, do you understand? It was his business, ”he lamented.





Pepa Flores interview in Interviú / Interview

And, of course, they also abused her: “On one of those days when I was in the studio, this photographer began to undress me., to put his hand all over my body and ask me if I had already become a woman. I was afraid of everything in that house. Keep in mind that I couldn’t even complain. Once it occurred to me to say that I didn’t like some photos and they almost killed me, they put one on me that I will never forget. Well, as he told you, that mutilated photographer threatened us so that we wouldn’t say anything. Later, one day, we discovered in the kitchen many photos of naked girls with blindfolds. We told Goyanes and he stayed as if nothing had happened. That same night when we went to dinner the photographer was sitting and smiling at our very table.”

A horror that she denounced but nobody cared

It is a summary of all the barbarities that she experienced and decided to have courage in a few years in which there was still a lot left for #MeToo and the word of a woman was worth very little. What happened after the publication of such statements? Any. Absolutely nothing.

As used to happen: the woman who denounced the loser and she was the one who finally withdrew from the media spotlight without wanting to know anything else of a world that stole her childhood, adolescence and then turned its back on her. Although in 2020 they awarded him the Goya of Honor for his career, with the musical tribute that Amaia paid him.

And still, he didn’t show up. Reaffirming her decision to get away from that world. A world that Britney also suffered and that is why we spent 14 years with her talent silenced from her until she was free again. Without the art of Pepa Flores we have been 37 years.

In the chapter of Blood ties dedicated to her, her daughters say that today “she has gained self-esteem, peace, tranquility and enjoy life a little bit”. But… we as a society don’t owe her anything?