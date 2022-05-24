Why did “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan never face each other in WWE?

‎AEW commentator Jim Ross did an in-depth analysis with Conrad Thompson on Judgment Day 2002 on the latest episode of the ‎‎Grilling JR Podcast.‎‎ While discussing the main event, a fight between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed ChampionshipRoss explained why “Stone Cold” Steve Austinthe fashion superstar, whose relationship with the company had almost completely deteriorated in May 2002, he wasn’t in that main event against Hoganinstead, he was relegated to a handicapped match at the bottom of the card.‎

► Jim Ross sheds light on the fight we never saw

‎»Austin did not have the fight with Hogan because I didn’t want to have the fight that Undertaker did. Hogan was beaten and beaten, and had multiple back surgeries. He’s funny when people say ‘What are the really important things when learning to practice professional wrestling?’ Well, you have to learn to land flat on your back to the mat because about 98% of the things you see end with a thud on your back to the mat. So being able to execute a flat back shot, which sounds very simple, and it is, It is one of the most important things you have to learn and above all one of the first thingsbut many guys do not spend time and do not pay attention to it, preferring to spend more time practicing jumps out of the ring or how to ‘sell’ an opponent’s blow than to fall flat on their back.»

‎Ross has spoken on previous occasions about the rumored “Dream match” between Hogan and Austin at Wrestlemania X8detailing Austin’s fears that the fight would not live up to expectations. Hogan ended up fighting The Rock in this intergenerational rivalry, in a battle that now considered a classic.‎‎ Even then, there was still time for the dream match to take place, but it never happened, and while fans thought they would enjoy yet another match between two true icons of professional wrestling, Hogan and Undertaker’s umpteenth rivalry throughout their careers was largely disappointing within Judgment Day.‎

‎»The fight it was not a success artistically speakingand it wasn’t because they weren’t up to the task and didn’t put their full potential at the service of creatives. You got a guy with a bad back and that he is not capable of falling into the correct position, with all that that entails when it comes to ‘selling’ your rival’s blows. Hulk fought very limited and Taker tried to do his best to make the match a successbut just didn’t make it. And that’s sad to say when you are talking about two legitimate legends like Taker and Hulk«.