Why are they part of the 100 most influential people in the world?

Last year Andrew Garfield and Zendaya established themselves as two of the most important actors in the industry and now they have made it official. Learn why they are considered part of the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In 2021 an unlikely duo was created: Andrew GarfieldY Zendaya. The actors worked together for the first time in Spider-Man: No Way Home which premiered in December and they became great friends. In fact, they have shown it again at the Oscar Awards where they met on the red carpet and dazzled with the chemistry they showed in front of everyone.

This is because, during Spider-Man: No Way Homeso much Andrew Garfield What Zendaya They developed a touching friendship. It is that, as is well known, the interpreters starred in one of the most emblematic scenes of the film in which his Spider-Man saves MJ. Undoubtedly, it was a redemption for Garfield’s Peter Parker who could not save his Gwen (Emma Stone) in his last film.

However, now Andrew Garfield Y Zendaya once again star in one of the most important moments of the year. Apparently, the great success they had in 2021 with their work, both with No Way Home, tick tick boom Y The Eyes of Tammy Faye in his case as with euphoria either dunes in her case, it has brought them to the top. And so the magazine has made it clear Time.

Said medium recently exposed the list of the 100 most influential people in the world and Garfield and Zendaya are part of it. Of course, it should be noted that they have been divided and do not belong to the same group of influence. In the case of Andrew, he was included as an artist since his talent was demonstrated in all the works he has done recently. In fact, Jonathan Larson’s portrayal of him in Tick, tick, boom It earned him an Oscar nomination.

But, in Zendaya’s case, she was listed on the world’s most influential people as an Innovator. This means that they do not consider her an influence only because of her artistic talent, but also because of her autonomous creative force in which she always shows empathy and respect. Also, in recent months she was one of the most famous people in the world and, therefore, the magazine did not hesitate to consider her.