Why Amber Heard was compared to Zendaya, Gal Gadot during the trial

Amber Heard was compared to a number of other movie stars, including Zendaya and Gal Gadot, during Monday’s court case as an entertainment industry consultant testified about her career trajectory.

The multi-million dollar libel trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp resumed Monday in what is the last week in the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia.

Ana De Armas, Jason Momoa, and Chris Pine have also been mentioned on the celebrity name list by show business expert and consultant Kathryn Arnold.

Arnold testified that Heard’s career success would have been on par with those big names if it weren’t for Depp’s alleged “smear campaign” against her.

“When you look at the time frame that Waldman’s statements came out and you look at what was going on with Ms. Heard’s career prior to the statement and what happened after the statement, it’s very clear to make that correlation,” Arnold Arnold said. He was quoting Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, who accused Heard of orchestrating an “abuse hoax” in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2020.

“It would have been very reasonable to believe that his career would have been on an upward trajectory of those other actors if it weren’t for the hoax allegations,” continued Arnold, adding that “Heard’s world has been silent in terms of opportunity.” .

He estimated that Heard suffered $ 50 million in damages as a result of Waldman’s indictment.

Arnold referred to Heard Aquaman casting as an example of her rise to stardom. She called Heard’s 2018 Aquaman role a “birth moment of a star.”

Heard had previously testified that she had to “fight really hard” to keep her role in the franchise due to the negative press about her and her involvement in the previous libel trial with Depp.

However, Depp’s team dismissed Arnold’s ratings in cross-examination and claimed the aforementioned actors all had high-profile careers in 2020, when Heard began receiving negative press that same year.

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard is expected to end this week.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $ 50 million for lost income after writing a 2018 editorial for the Washington Post claiming she is a domestic abuse survivor. Meanwhile, Heard has counterattacked for $ 100 million for annoyance.

The trial has dominated social media discussions over the past month, and hundreds of clips from the proceedings have gone viral as millions of people tune in every day to watch the live stream from Circuit Court in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Judge Penney Azcarate said this will be the last week of deposition, with concluding arguments scheduled for Friday, May 27, and there is currently no deadline for a verdict.

The jury will be sent to deliberate after having listened to the concluding arguments.