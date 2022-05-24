What is Roblox? Everything you need to know before you start playing

The enormous popularity of Roblox does not seem to be an impediment for many people to still ask: “What is Roblox?“, when this video game is mentioned to them. Then I tell you all you need to know about this game. Pay attention because today you could discover a great title!

What is Roblox?

Roblox (Dynablocks originally) is a free to play massively multiplayer video game based on the creation of worlds or experiences (or games) available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Android and iOS mobile devices since 2006. You can play Roblox to create your own worlds or design your experiences and/or to visit other players’ creations. Also, you can chat Y meet other creators.

Comparisons with Minecraft are widespread and it is not a bad comparison to imagine how is the experience in roblox. The main difference between both titans is that Roblox is closer to being a game development tool with its own rules, goals, rewards…

Like Minecraft, it encourages creativity and the imagination both of the smallest players and adults, video game veterans. The idea is create thingseither alone or in community.

It is also used as a tool to give the first steps in the development of video games. Also, many novice developers use Roblox for exercise and to make your first jobs for him portfolio.

Another accurate comparison to describe its essence is Dreams, although it has more differences than Minecraft. Other fans and media catalog Roblox like a kind of Steam: can you Download gamesexperiences and worlds created by other players and create your own for other people to enjoy.

Are you interested in Roblox? Obtaining it is simple and free. Simply download the Roblox Studio tool for free. Of course, Roblox has an internal currency called Robux, which allows you to access more exclusive content and new objects, clothes and more. Also, you can get a premium monthly subscription to get some bonuses.

