Walmart sells video card at 699 pesos and then cancels sale

Complaints on social networks have become the best review that consumers can find about a product or brand. This is the case of a Tiktoker who used his power before his digital pulse on the digital video platform to exhibit Walmart after buying a video card found on the retail store’s web portal for 699.00 Mexican pesos and, after paying for the product, the firm canceled the sale.

Consumer reviews can be their best tool in this digital world to know what the experiences provided by any brand are like without the need to be their customers. This has become very important with the increase in users of social networks, where according to the report by We Are Social and Hootsuite, it reveals that there are currently 4,620 million network users worldwide, which represents a year-on-year growth of more than 10 percent.

Given this number of users in the digital world, brands are increasingly exposed to criticism if they do not provide a good experience to each of their consumers, so reviews have a powerful effect on audience behavior. in the image and performance of the evaluated brand, that is why the reviews that are left on the network about a service or product, work like the recommendations of friends.

Walmart earns another flak for not honoring its posted prices

Walmart is again in the complaints on social networks, and this time a consumer of the American firm exhibited them after they canceled a purchase he made on his digital portal.

The tiktoker identified as @just.chec shared this Monday, May 23, a video on his account on the platform where he explains that he bought an NVIDIA GeForce video card that he found on the Walmart eCommerce portal at a price of 699.00 Mexican pesos.

The Internet user narrates in his first recording that this price seemed like a super offer from the brand since in other places, for example in Liverpool, where the same technological device is found at 1,679 Mexican pesos, while in other places this card has the cost of 12,800 Mexican pesos.

Given this finding, the tiktoker made his purchase but hours later he details that he received an email from Walmart telling him that he canceled his purchase.

“At first everything was fine, here is the purchase ticket, confirmed and it said that it would arrive on June 14”he says in his recording while showing his tickets.

Next, the consumer explains that the brand canceled their purchase because they realized that they had made a mistake when pricing the product.“Obviously the price is wrong, so we have to cancel it”, they told them.

After receiving the email where his purchase was canceled, the Internet user contacted Walmart customer service, where they told him that the purchase was canceled because the supplier requested it. “Your refund will be made in your same payment method within 72 business hours”says the brand’s message.

The consumer states that he made the digital complaint to the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco), since “it is not fair that the people who bought the product that was published for the price they put had their purchase canceled due to an error of the Mark”.

“If that happened to you, complain and give us our cheap video card, it was their mistake”he said on his recording.

This type of complaint on social networks, especially Twitter, has become recurrent against brands in the country, since it does not respect the prices with which it maintains its products on its shelves or many other times in its online store.

As an example, a consumer from Bodega Aurrerá, who recounted his bad shopping experience with the firm that, due to poor organization in its stores, products are mislabeled and customers pay for the error. As there are also such complaints against Walmart, Soriana and other brands of retail stores.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, Therefore, Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both versions of the story.; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

