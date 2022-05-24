Vip weddings, the most beautiful guest dresses of the stars

M.wedding in sight and no idea how to dress? To find the right inspiration, just take a look at the guest dresses chosen by the stars for the VIP weddings of yesterday and today. What are celebs wearing on the big day of their closest relatives, friends or colleagues?

Rule # 1: never overshadow the bride

More recent history teaches: the unwritten rule of “never overshadow the bride”Also applies to the most eccentric celebs. Just think of the last starred reception staged on May 22nd in Portofino: that of the Kardashian-Barker couple, where no one wore the short dress and white, except the bride Kourtney. To stand out, the mother of the bride in a light pink embroidered tunic and the sisters Kendall and Kylie in two floral satin dresses, dissimilar only in the silhouette.

Flowers, satin, bright colors: the favorites of the VIP guests

The floral dress for the guest: a model that everyone likes, including stars. Among the most memorable looks to be inspired by, the one worn by Carey Mulligan at the wedding of Prince William and Meghan Markle in Windsor, in 2018, in an elegant floral midi dress by Erdem. The same goes for the guest outfit of Reese Witherspoonin the romantic dress of Salons at Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s pre-wedding dinner in Paris in 2019.

The satin fabric is another constant in VIP weddings. Among the most sought-after guest looks, it is impossible to forget that of Emily Ratajkowskiin a yellow pussy bow silk dress by Saks Pottsat the wedding of Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco in 2019 – one of the famous receptions that offer unparalleled style ideas for those preparing for a evening ceremony. The suggestion? A classic men’s suit to customize, as taught by the unlined looks for the occasion from Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

When the wedding is really in sight, the stars focus on outfits that attract the attention of photographers. And they hit the accelerator on color: such as Amal Clooney at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York in 2018. For her, a total look in yellow by Stella McCartney. At her and George’s wedding in Venice in September 2014, however, she had stood out Emily Bluntwith a light blue column dress with applied crystals (Emilio Pucci).

The most original VIP guest dresses? Black or white

All in all, precious and easy ideas to be replicated. But in the history of VIP weddings, the guest dresses that remain most impressed are those that no one would ever dream of wearing: that is the black or white looks. The case of Cara Delevingne at the wedding of her sister Poppy and James Cook in London, in 2014, in total white Chanel.

A really star trend then, the total black at receptions – usually frowned upon. Just think of the look of Kim Kardashian at David Grutman’s wedding in Miami in 2016, in a total black lace dress (history repeats itself: the star chose a model similar to the wedding of her sister Kourtney). Or a Eva Longoria in Victoria Beckham cut-out dress al wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Contrasting accessories, midi lengths and no logo

In short, what matters is having the bride’s approval – if even the former Posh Spice had nothing to complain about. She who is the queen of VIP wedding outfits: impeccable mother of the groom in a blue silk slip dress, in the past she has always favored knee-length guest dresses in neutral colorslong sleeves and bright shoes – like at the wedding of Prince William and Meghan Markle in Windsor, in 2018.

Contrasting accessories, medium lengths and no logosthe teachings of the stars to remember, in view of the next ceremony.

