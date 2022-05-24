VIDEO: Anne Hathaway and Zendaya dazzle in new Bulgari campaign – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- titled ‘Unexpected Wonders’the brand’s new campaign -located in Romethe city that never ceases to amaze and is an eternal source of inspiration for Bulgarian– seems like an invitation to fully appreciate the joy that comes from the smallest and simplest things. Because the ordinary can finally be extraordinary.

To present your jewelery and watchmaking creations, Bulgari will feature five extraordinary women. The list includes friends of the house, such as the American actress Zendaya; BLACKPINK singer lalisa aka LISA and Chinese actress Shu Qi. But also two new and prestigious additions with the Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and the Indian actress living in the United States Priyanka Chopra Jonas. High-level talents have been photographed by Dan Jackson and Chris Colesmasters at portraying the strong and multifaceted nature of their personalities.

In particular, Anne Hathaway is caught wearing sumptuous High Jewelry creations, or timeless pieces from the Serpenti range, but also refined jewelery and watches from the Divas’ Dream collection. At the same time, Zendaya sophisticatedly unveils High Jewelery artworks as well as expressing her personality through the B.zero1 and BB collection. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas confidently endorses both the High Jewelry collection and the Serpenti sign; LISA’s fresh and avant-garde style resonates with the necklaces and rings from the B.Zero1 line. The Korean music star also shows off her sophisticated side by sporting the elegant pendants from the Divas’ Dream collection.

Together they embody diversity, equity and inclusion that drive Bulgari’s ethics and valuesand confirm the status of Jeweler of Stars.

In addition to starring in the pictures shot by Dan Jackson, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are starring in a landmark film directed by Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino. Experiencing wonders big and small, the two superstars explore a magical shower of flowers and a breathtaking view of the magnificence of Rome. In addition, they enjoy their freedom dancing in the rooms of a sumptuous palace, wearing the wonderful jewels of the Bulgari collections and indulging in sweet memories.