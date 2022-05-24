Turrini on Ferrari’s reliability problems: “For the Drake a car either reaches the end or has to be thrown away”

In a recent interview, the journalist Leo Turrini spoke of the problems Ferrari had in Barcelona by quoting a sentence that the Drake said to him regarding the reliability of single-seaters.

During the Barcelona GP Ferrari had to deal with problems related to the reliability of the F1-75 by Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque had managed to keep the race under control after creating an important gap with his rivals but a turbo failure of his car forced him to retire.

The talent of the Red has thus lost the leadership of the World Championship and is currently six points behind rival Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, thanks to three consecutive victories in Imola, Miami and Barcelona, ​​has fully recovered the disadvantage he had accumulated due to the problems he had on his RB-18 in Australia and Bahrain.

In an interview released in recent days, Leo Turrini spoke about the reliability problems that Ferrari had in Barcelona. The well-known Italian journalist used a phrase from Drake Enzo Ferrari to describe the situation linked to the F1-75. “Formula 1 has always been a mix between technology and man. The pilot never manages to win alone. In Spain, the Red had problems as Red Bull had them in the first races. It could also be doubted that at Maranello they worked hard on the choice of materials to try to have an advantage on the track ”.

Turrini then added: "In a season where Ferrari was very fast but had several problems I spoke with the Drake. He he told me that a car that does not go to the end it's not extraordinary, is to be thrown away".





