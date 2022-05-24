Tom Cruise recorded himself at 800 kilometers per hour – Come and See

Tom Cruise takes his job seriously and knows how to make history. For decades he’s been planning to get back in the cockpit of the Top Gun plane and he’s done it in a big way with this new version. It is now known that in continuity he traveled in a plane at 800 kilometers per hour and recorded the shot himself.

For something it seems that the years did not pass him and half the world has been waiting for the presentation of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego, the city of the original filming, and at the Cannes Festival in France, where he was applauded standing for 5 minutes.

“I dream of filling the cinemas” he said in case it was necessary. And for that the boy works hard. 36 years passed between the two films but Tom stays in shape.

John Kosinski, the director of the sequel, gave details of the scene that Tom recorded. He maintained that it was “dangerous and daring”. The shot appears in the middle of the movie and Maverick can be seen making a demonstration in the air.

Inside the plane in which they recorded the shot there were six cameras that the actor himself turned on and off because there was no one from the film crew with him and they had no communication.

There is a lot of faith in the new production after the spectacular success of the original film, released on May 16, 1986.

Directed by Tony Scott, the film about fighter pilots received the approval, not only of the public, but also of the Academy: it won the Oscar for best original music and was nominated for an Oscar for best sound and best editing. Additionally, Top Gun scooped an AFI Audience Award for Best Picture and grossed nearly $360 million at the worldwide box office.

According to a report the Navy sent to Paramount, the number of applications to join the Navy increased by 500% after the release of Top Gun. Everyone wanted to be a pilot like Tom Cruise who never lost his smile, did magician skills and, of course, generated sighs from start to finish.

Initially, the film was going to represent one of the most violent maneuvers of military pilots. The Navy did not approve this sequence and the crew had to change it, but at the end of filming the first part, the actors received a certificate from the Navy and a kind of patent like the real pilots.

For a long time, at the training stage, the officers had to make it clear to the applicants that the manner of giving orders in flight and certain expressions that can be heard in the film were only part of a script and, consequently, emerged from the a writer’s imagination

Top Gun features a fictional set of pilot ratings and trophies never used by the Army and Air Force. The movie is not an accurate depiction of what goes on in the academies. They had to add to it and take away from it to make the story Brilliant.And they succeeded.