Tom Cruise does a Top Gun and takes James Corden flying

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters this Friday, a sequel that has been brewing in Tom Cruise’s mind for more than three decades. The film not only made Tom Cruise a star, but also taught him his main hobby, flying, heights and extreme sports. Between one tape and another there have been several Mission Impossible where Tom has shown a bit of everything except vertigo. However, it has not been possible to put on the pilot’s suit as before.

That is why there were many who already guessed what he was going to do with James Corden. One of the most remembered actions of the late night of the also actor was when, for Mission Impossible FalloutTom Cruise took Corden skydiving.

The good Englishman did not have a very good time, but at least he jumped with a professional. Now it would be different and it is that Tom, like walking through his house, takes him personally to fly.

You are an actor not a pilot, with all due respect if you play a lawyer I would not want you to represent me.

Tom Cruise gives James Corden a ride in a beautiful propeller plane from 1944, and he doesn’t hesitate to get quite close to the mountains. There is no one else on the plane, James Corden literally has the life of him in a quiet Tom Cruise. However, you don’t have to remember Top Gun to know that a ride on a plane that you can ride in jeans is not going to be the highlight.

Tom and James play a little volleyball, sing and eat Top Gun style barbecued bues. Cruise tells Corden that he is his “Goose from the first part of the movie.” Everything, including the first flight, is very Top Gun pre-training for the actual flight test. This time with a much more modern fighter that, again, is piloted by good old Cruise.

We are left with that moment in which James Corden tries to run away doing the Tom Cruise run and also the one in which Cruise explains the protocol to follow in case something goes wrong (letting him fall from the plane). Except with that nonsense of the enemy plane, which is simply the one with the camera.

You look like a fighter pilot, I look like a hamster.

Now we just hope that, for the health of James Corden, Tom Cruise never achieves his dream of shooting in space.

