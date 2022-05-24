Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Film Tonight on TV: Fifty Shades Freed, The Magnificent 7, Creed, The World of Replicants, Noah, The Affido, The Constant Gardener, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Men Prefer Blondes. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Don Matteo 13, Le Iene present: The truth of Stasi.

Film Tonight on TV from Today Tuesday 24 May 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Fifty Shades of Red, The Magnificent 7, Creed – Born to Fight, The World of Replicants, Noah, Affido – A Story of Violence, The Constant Gardener, Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol, Men Prefer Blondes , The man of the valley, A prince of my own, Shark 3D, RTT, Murder in Cadenet, Savages, Mr. Crocodile Dundee 2.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Fifty shades of red the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : James Foley’s 2018 drama, erotic, sentimental film, starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Arielle Kebbel, Kim Basinger, Tyler Hoechlin, Luke Grimes, Eric Johnson, Marcia Gay Harden, Brant Daugherty, Rita Ora, Max Martini, Eloise Mumford , Callum Keith Rennie, Dylan Neal, Robinne Lee, Michelle Harrison, Bruce Altman, Fay Masterson, Andrew Airlie, Amy Price-Francis and Victor Rasuk.

the on air : James Foley’s 2018 drama, erotic, sentimental film, starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Arielle Kebbel, Kim Basinger, Tyler Hoechlin, Luke Grimes, Eric Johnson, Marcia Gay Harden, Brant Daugherty, Rita Ora, Max Martini, Eloise Mumford , Callum Keith Rennie, Dylan Neal, Robinne Lee, Michelle Harrison, Bruce Altman, Fay Masterson, Andrew Airlie, Amy Price-Francis and Victor Rasuk. The Magnificent 7 the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2 : 2016 action, western, drama film by Antoine Fuqua, starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, Peter Sarsgaard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Matt Bomer, Lee Byung-hun, Cam Gigandet, Vinnie Jones, Sean Bridgers , Luke Grimes and William Lee Scott.

the on air : 2016 action, western, drama film by Antoine Fuqua, starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, Peter Sarsgaard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Matt Bomer, Lee Byung-hun, Cam Gigandet, Vinnie Jones, Sean Bridgers , Luke Grimes and William Lee Scott. Creed – Born to fight the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Ryan Coogler’s 2015 drama, starring Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Graham McTavish, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Mark Rhino Smith, and Brian Anthony Wilson.

the on air : Ryan Coogler’s 2015 drama, starring Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Graham McTavish, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Mark Rhino Smith, and Brian Anthony Wilson. The world of replicants the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : Jonathan Mostow’s 2009 action, thriller, sci-fi film, starring Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell, Ving Rhames, Rosamund Pike, Ned Vaughn, Jack Noseworthy, James Ginty, Michael Cudlitz, Rachel Sterling, and Michael O’Toole.

the on air : Jonathan Mostow’s 2009 action, thriller, sci-fi film, starring Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell, Ving Rhames, Rosamund Pike, Ned Vaughn, Jack Noseworthy, James Ginty, Michael Cudlitz, Rachel Sterling, and Michael O’Toole. Noah the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : 2014 historical drama by Darren Aronofsky, starring Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman, Ray Winstone, Douglas Booth, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Durand, Sami Gayle, Marton Csokas, Dakota Goyo, Barry Sloane, Nick Nolte , Mark Margolis, Frank Langella, Don Harvey and Sophie Nyweide.

the on air : 2014 historical drama by Darren Aronofsky, starring Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman, Ray Winstone, Douglas Booth, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Durand, Sami Gayle, Marton Csokas, Dakota Goyo, Barry Sloane, Nick Nolte , Mark Margolis, Frank Langella, Don Harvey and Sophie Nyweide. The Custody – A Story of Violence the movie on air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on Rai 5 : drama film of 2017 by Xavier Legrand, with Denis Ménochet, Léa Drucker, Thomas Gioria, Mathilde Auneveux, Saadia Bentaieb, Florence Janas, Coralie Russier and Mathieu Saikaly.

the on air : drama film of 2017 by Xavier Legrand, with Denis Ménochet, Léa Drucker, Thomas Gioria, Mathilde Auneveux, Saadia Bentaieb, Florence Janas, Coralie Russier and Mathieu Saikaly. The Constant Gardener the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 2005 thriller film by Fernando Meirelles, starring Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz, Danny Huston, Bill Nighy, Pete Postlethwaite, Hubert Kounde ‘, Daniele Harford, Ben Parker, Thomas Chemnitz, Archie Panjabi, Nick Reding, Anneke Kim Sarnau and Donald Sumpter .

the on air : 2005 thriller film by Fernando Meirelles, starring Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz, Danny Huston, Bill Nighy, Pete Postlethwaite, Hubert Kounde ‘, Daniele Harford, Ben Parker, Thomas Chemnitz, Archie Panjabi, Nick Reding, Anneke Kim Sarnau and Donald Sumpter . The man of the valley the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Paul Landres’ 1957 western, starring Randy Stuart, George Montgomery, Gregg Barton and Kim Charmey.

the on air : Paul Landres’ 1957 western, starring Randy Stuart, George Montgomery, Gregg Barton and Kim Charmey. A prince of my own the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : 2004 comedy, sentimental film by Martha Coolidge, starring Julia Stiles, Luke Mably, Ben Miller, James Fox, Miranda Richardson, Eliza Bennett, Alberta Watson, John Bourgeois, Joanne Baron, Devin Ratray, Jacques Tourangeau, Richard Lee, Stephen Singer , Stephen O’Reilly and Elisabeth Waterston.

the on air : 2004 comedy, sentimental film by Martha Coolidge, starring Julia Stiles, Luke Mably, Ben Miller, James Fox, Miranda Richardson, Eliza Bennett, Alberta Watson, John Bourgeois, Joanne Baron, Devin Ratray, Jacques Tourangeau, Richard Lee, Stephen Singer , Stephen O’Reilly and Elisabeth Waterston. Shark 3D the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2012 action, horror, thriller movies by Kimble Rendall, starring Xavier Samuel, Phoebe Tonkin, Sharni Vinson, Alice Parkinson, Julian McMahon, Alex Russell, Lincoln Lewis and Richard Brancatisano.

the on air : 2012 action, horror, thriller movies by Kimble Rendall, starring Xavier Samuel, Phoebe Tonkin, Sharni Vinson, Alice Parkinson, Julian McMahon, Alex Russell, Lincoln Lewis and Richard Brancatisano. RTT the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : 2009 comedy film by Frédéric Berthe, starring Kad Merad, Melanie Doutey, Manu Payet, Francis Renaud, Pierre LaPlace, Daniel Duval, Nathalie Levy-Lang and Arthur Dupont.

the on air : 2009 comedy film by Frédéric Berthe, starring Kad Merad, Melanie Doutey, Manu Payet, Francis Renaud, Pierre LaPlace, Daniel Duval, Nathalie Levy-Lang and Arthur Dupont. Crime in Cadenet the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Giallo : Eric Duret’s 2018 crime film, starring Florence Pernel, Guillaume Cramoisan, Lola Dewaere, Bernard Verley, Sophie Duez, Franck Libert and Alexis Moncorgé.

the on air : Eric Duret’s 2018 crime film, starring Florence Pernel, Guillaume Cramoisan, Lola Dewaere, Bernard Verley, Sophie Duez, Franck Libert and Alexis Moncorgé. Savages the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1995 comedy film by Carlo Vanzina, with Leo Gullotta, Ezio Greggio, Cinzia Leone, Michele Merkin, Franco Oppini, Monica Scattini, Emilio Solfrizzi, Carmela Vincenti, Antonello Fassari and Cash.

the on air : 1995 comedy film by Carlo Vanzina, with Leo Gullotta, Ezio Greggio, Cinzia Leone, Michele Merkin, Franco Oppini, Monica Scattini, Emilio Solfrizzi, Carmela Vincenti, Antonello Fassari and Cash. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : action movie, 2011 thriller by Brad Bird, starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Léa Seydoux, Josh Holloway, Michael Nyqvist, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Paula Patton, Anil Kapoor, Vladimir Mashkov, Samuli Edelmann, Ilia Volokh, Miraj Grbic , Ivan Shvedoff, Pavel Kríz and April Stewart.

the on air : action movie, 2011 thriller by Brad Bird, starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Léa Seydoux, Josh Holloway, Michael Nyqvist, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Paula Patton, Anil Kapoor, Vladimir Mashkov, Samuli Edelmann, Ilia Volokh, Miraj Grbic , Ivan Shvedoff, Pavel Kríz and April Stewart. Men prefer blondes the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000 : Howard Hawks’ 1953 comedy film, starring Marilyn Monroe, Jane Russell, Charles Coburn, Elliott Reid, Tommy Noonan, George Winslow, Steven Geray, Taylor Holmes, Henry Letondal, Leo Mostovoy, Marcel Dalio, Norma Varden and Howard Wendell.

the on air : Howard Hawks’ 1953 comedy film, starring Marilyn Monroe, Jane Russell, Charles Coburn, Elliott Reid, Tommy Noonan, George Winslow, Steven Geray, Taylor Holmes, Henry Letondal, Leo Mostovoy, Marcel Dalio, Norma Varden and Howard Wendell. Mr. Crocodile Dundee 2the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on TwentySeven: John Cornell’s 1988 comedy, action, adventure film, starring Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski, John Meillon, Hechter Ubarry, Ernie Dingo, Juan Fernández, Charles S. Dutton, Jim Holt, Tom Batten, Dennis Boutsikaris, Kenneth Welsh and Steve Rackman.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: