‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Why did Chris Hemsworth think he would be removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? – Movie News

Can you imagine working in a company that does not give you the certainty if they still count on you? Chris Hemsworth, the protagonist of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, faced this godlike situation in one of Marvel’s past films.

Imagine that you got the job of your dreams: essential for your bosses, with a great work team and a well-paid job. But one day, they don’t call you and you see that the job starts to come out without you. How would you react? Chris Hemsworthstar of Thor: love and thunder, It was taken out of the wave when he lived this godin situation in his own flesh, during the past stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



According to the Comicbook site, the Australian star thought his services would no longer be required when he noted the absence of the God of Thunder in Captain America: Civil War, tape in which the most powerful superheroes on earth are divided into two camps, Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Obviously, the audience also noted that the two big absentees were the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the character in question.

Then it was learned that the two avengers would participate shoulder to shoulder in Thor: Ragnarok.of 2017, in an adventure that would place them in space. “I remember being at the Avengers: Age of Ultron press tour and everyone was talking about Civil War.”Hemsworth recalled in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I was like, ‘What is Civil War? Are they doing a side project or something?’ And they like, ‘Oh no, it’s about Captain America, you know? Next up is Civil War. I was like, ‘Wait…Iron Man is in that?’. And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but there’s not just Iron Man, there’s also Vision (Paul Bettany), Spider-Man (Tom Holland),'” he pointed out.

After these serious introspective questions, Hemsworth considered that he was already out of the biggest movie event of our era (oh yes). And more when the directors were not clear with the future Ruffalo either. “What are we doing?”added Elsa Pataky’s husband, joking with his fellow actor.

But hey, in the end we all know that the fear was unfounded, because Hemsworth is more present than ever when he returns, this 2022, with a new film. What do you expect about this new installment?