Thor: Love and Thunder | Watch Christian Bale as ‘The Butcher of the Gods’ | Trailer | Chris Hemsworth | Natalie Portman

Next Thursday, July 7, the fourth film of the ‘God of Thunder’ will be released, entitled: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Before that, Marvel released a new trailer revealing more details about the new adventure of the son of Odin.

In that sense, the new trailer for Taika Waititi’s film has not only given us new images of the characters played by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman or Tessa Thompson. This time, the new villain of this universe has also been introduced, a very powerful antagonist played by an Oscar-winning actor.

Next, know the history, the powers and everything you need to know about ‘Gorr, the Butcher God’the character of Christian bale in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Who is Gorr, the ‘Butcher of the Gods’?

There’s a reason Gorr is called “The Butcher of the Gods.” This vengeful alien is basically an serial killer who only attacks gods. Once a humble and happy family man, Gorr was forced to watch his family taken from him. Because his prayers for salvation went unanswered, Gorr decided that all gods are not worthy of the love and devotion they receive from their worshipers. To prove it, he has dedicated his long life to systematically ridding the universe of all gods. That includes Thor, the only god who once fought the Butcher of Gods and lived to tell the tale.

Thor: Gorr’s Powers and Abilities

On his own, Gorr is an alien with no notable abilities to speak of, aside from a well-honed talent for torture and interrogation. But after coming into possession of an ancient weapon called the “Black Necrosword”Gorr gained immortality and a host of other powers such as increased strength, speed, durability, regeneration, and flight.. Gorr can even use the sword to create sharp constructs or living minions that he calls Black Berserkers.

Gorr’s main weakness is that he relies on his sword for his power. That, along with his deep-buried self-loathing inside of him, proved to be his undoing.

Gorr: origins and background

Gorr is a relatively recent addition to Thor’s rogues gallery, first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #1 (2012). That series marks the beginning of writer Jason Aaron’s long and highly influential Thor saga (a saga that also deals with Jane Foster inheriting the mantle of Thor).

Gorr was the main villain for the first 11 issues of Thor: God of Thunder. The series establishes Gorr as an alien who was once driven insane by the death of his wife and children. He is later exiled by his fanatically religious tribe after denying the existence of gods. But after wandering the wastelands and witnessing a battle between two powerful gods, Gorr comes to an epiphany. He decides that if the gods exist but do not answer the prayers of their worshipers, then they do not deserve to live.

After claiming the necrosword black From the body of the loser, Gorr gains incredible powers and begins a long quest to assassinate all the gods of the universe. That quest ultimately leads him to Earth during the Dark Ages, where he captures a young Thor and tortures him for information about the gods of Asgard. Thor escapes and wounds Gorr, believing he has ended the threat permanently.

Instead, Gorr resurfaces in the present, forcing Thor to team up with his younger, Viking Age self and an older Thor from the far future to fight an existential threat to all gods.. Gorr enslaves numerous gods and forces them to build a doomsday weapon called the “Bomb of the Gods,” one that would detonate through time and eliminate each god in a single hit. NeverthelessGorr proves to be his own worst enemy. He creates a construct of his dead son Hagar, who denounces his father’s cruelty and labels him “the god of hypocrisy.” Hagar gives Thor the power to withstand the bomb blast, and Thor uses the power of two Mjolnir to end Gorr’s threat once and for all.

While Gorr has remained dead ever since, his influence continues to be felt in the Marvel Universe. Gorr planted seeds of doubt in Thor’s mind, forcing him to wonder if the gods really are as noble and benevolent as they seem.. Nick Fury capitalizes on that doubt in 2014’s Original Sin, telling Thor “Gorr was right” and leaving the god of thunder so disillusioned that he can no longer lift Mjolnir. That act paved the way for Jane Foster to inherit Mjolnir and become the new Thor. Recently, Thor regained his hammer and his trust.

And as Gorr walks away, his sword remains. Recent stories have revealed the true nature of the Black Necrosword, showing that it is a creation of Knull, the god of symbiotes like Venom and Massacre. Knull has been waging war against the Celestials and other powerful cosmic beings since the Big Bang, seeking a return to a time when existence was nothing more than a black, endless void. In his own way, Gorr was helping further Knull’s mission.

Hat in the MCU

Ten years after his first appearance in the comics, Gorr will make his MCU debut in Thor: Love & Thunder. played by none other than Christian bale. Love&Thunder is heavily inspired by Aaron’s Thor comics, as it features Gorr as the main villain and sees Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become a hammer-wielding goddess of thunder.

Only time will tell how closely Bale’s Gorr sticks to the source material, as Marvel Studios has kept this villain shrouded in mystery until the film’s release. the look of hat has definitely changed in the translation of the page to the screen. Her distinctive tail on her head is gone, and her skin has a rough, almost statuesque texture.

Watch the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

