Thor Love and Thunder: unveiled the new trailer.

Thor Love and Thunder is shown in the new official trailer published by Marvel Studios on its various social channels. The film, we recall, tells the story of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will find themselves in common in this film after the events of Endgame. The film, we remember, will also introduce the other Pantheons as well as the character of Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portmann.

The main enemy of the film will be Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, played by Christian Bale. The fearsome villain is more than ever determined to wipe out all the gods of every Pantheon, including Norse and Greek. To stop him, Thor will ask Valkyrie, Korg and Mighty Thor for help. This powerful superhero is none other than Jane Foster who is now worthy to wield Mjolnir and acquire her powers.

Thor Love and Thunder will be released in Italian cinemas on 6 July in Italian cinemas, while on 8 July it will be released in the USA. This film follows the unexpected success of Thor Ragnarok and makes the Thor saga the only one, along with Avengers, to have become a tetralogy.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who is also writing along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The cast consists of Chris Hemswort (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jane Foster / Mighty Thor (Natalie Portmann), Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), Peter Quill / Starlord (Chris Pratt), Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Russell Crowe (Zeus), Akosia Sabet (Bast, Wakandian goddess) and Korg, played by Waititi himself.

Source: Marvel Studios