Thor: Love and Thunder thunders with the new official trailer

As anticipated by Taika Waititi in recent days, the new official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth cinecomic Marvel dedicated to God of Thunder.

Thor, Jane Foster, Valkyrie, Gorr and Zeus above all in the sequences that make us look like July, when the film debuts on Wednesday 6, still damn far away.

Below we can admire the colorful, intense and musically captivating trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder which, respecting the stylistic canons of Waititi’s “Marvelian” vision, is splendidly rock!

Along with the second trailer for the film, a brand new and colorful poster was also released.

Them ❤️ Check out the brand-new poster for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8. pic.twitter.com/HCEr2b9qkt – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 24, 2022

The story begins when Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces to fight the evil Gorr, the Slaughterer of the Gods.

Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) directs the film as well as having written the screenplay together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast of the film sees the participation of Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), TessaThompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt(Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Taika Waititi (Korg), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).