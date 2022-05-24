‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: New trailer with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

After becoming a lot to beg, the promotion of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ begins to take off ahead of its premiere in July. Taika Waititi’s film in which Chris Hemsworth once again becomes the son of Odin presents a new trailer:

The fourth film focused on the Asgardian picks up his story after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, aboard the Milano of the Guardians of the Galaxy. But he will soon enter a stage of introspection in which he will seek the meaning of his life after defeating Thanos. On that path he will cross paths with the love of his life, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), but he will find her very, very changed.. How did Jane end up wielding Mjolnir?

A film about midlife crisis

Thor will also have to face a new enemy: Gorr, the butcher god. The character is played by Christian Bale and Taika Waititi thinks he is “probably one of the best villains Marvel has ever had in their movies. He has a lot of edges”. Regarding the jump from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ to ‘Love and Thunder’, the director says that the previous “it was quite festive” and that this new installment “It’s still funny, and it has its over-the-top moments, but thematically it’s about something a little deeper. It’s not a serious movie and it’s not a drama, but we deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with. Universal themes about love, loss and our place in the world. (…) It’s like a midlife crisis movie”.

In addition to Hemsworth, Portman and the Guardians of the Galaxy, in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ we will meet again with the queen of New Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the always charming Korg (Waititi). Russell Crowe joins the MCU as Zeus. The film will be released in theaters on July 8.