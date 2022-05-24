Thor 4 Director Discusses Chris Hemsworth’s Future

The next brand new movie in the line of Marvel Studiosit is Thor: Love and Thunderwhich due to strong rumors has been considered as a possible passage of the torch between Thor Y mighty thorthat is, controversy has been created about the future of the actor Chris Hemsworth within the franchise, and for that reason, the director of the film Taika Waititiaddressed those rumors during an interview this week.

You see, throughout the conversation the actor, director and Oscar winner said that he doesn’t really see it that way, since the directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universethey rarely have control over where the full-scale ride of the entire series goes, to which Waititi is no different in that sense, but, he comments that he doesn’t think Chris Hemsworth go drop your ax anytime soon.

These rumors are due in part to the return of Natalie Portman What Jane Fosterwho now also becomes The Mighty Thor in love and thunderhowever, it seems that the filmmaker firmly believes that the two will coexist within the MCU In the future, moreover, Odinson you won’t be alone, and you probably shouldn’t be, especially now there’s a butcher of gods out there on the loose, so to get him away from all evil, he’ll need all the help he can get.

“And also, it’s really funny, the idea that Thor [tiene] Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer is back and it’s in someone else’s hands.”explained Waititi. “It’s not his hammer anymore. It’s the idea that someone is taking his place. I think a lot of fans will potentially assume, ‘Oh, okay, this is the passing of the torch’… I’m not aware of any plans that Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Additionally, Empire magazine recently spoke with the director about his approach to a love story: “I wanted to embrace this thing that I always kind of despised, explore this idea of ​​love and show characters that do believe in love”said Waititi. “On paper, I’m a little embarrassed, but there’s a way to do it with great characters that make a great movie, and also have something that no fan wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing.”

Remember that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters next July 8and which will feature a great cast of Marvelas well as new characters never before seen in live-action.