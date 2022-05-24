This was the courtship of the actor and the model – El Financiero

The model Kate Moss and the actor Johnny Depp They were one of the most mediatic couples of the nineties decade thanks to a courtship that began in 1994 and which ended four years later after various public discussions and a scandal in a hotel in New York.

The relationship began after the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean will end with Winona Ryder and lived through the death of his friend River Phoenix. His relatives revealed that, although they were little more than ten years apart, both liked the life of parties and excesses with drugs and alcohol. One gathering spot was The Viper Room, where Depp co-owned.

Although the details after the break have not been revealed, both Moss and Depp gave hints. She assured that cried a long time and came to miss the way I took care of her; he blamed himself for his obsession with his career and your projects.

However, one of the events that most resonated was in a luxury american hotel, where they paid more than 2,200 dollars a night. in september 1994, Depp was arrested after causing $10,000 worth of damage. It was reported that at the scene he was intoxicated and she was sitting unharmed at the time Depp was detained by the authorities.

Why will Kate Moss testify at trial?

Amber Heardwith whom Depp faces in court in Fairfax, Virginia, after sue her for defamation for the amount of 50 million dollars after he claimed in an article to have been a victim of domestic violence, took the stand to recount the alleged assaults of her ex-husband.

In one of his stories recalled an alleged incident with some stairs in which the model would be involved. Although the actor’s lawyers celebrated then, now it is known that it is because Moss will also testify and will explain more details about the years she dated Depp.