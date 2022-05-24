This was Rihanna’s reaction to the arrest of her boyfriend for a shooting

This Wednesday, April 20, 2022, rapper A$AP Rocky, a romantic partner of Rihanna, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Police Department when he was getting off his private plane after returning from a vacation in Barbados with Rihanna. As reported by ‘NBC News’, the arrest was carried out at the Los Angeles International Airport so that the rapper would be held accountable for a shooting that occurred last November 2021.

A source close to the Barbadian singer informed ‘Entertainment Weekly’ that no one was aware of this surprise police action, assuring that this uncomfortable situation was “something they didn’t see coming”. However, instead of worrying about the legal problems of the father of her child, the interpreter of “We Found Love” preferred to remain calm at all times, focusing on her well-being and that of her baby, since she is in the last trimester of your pregnancy.

“This drama is the last thing you need right now. She wants to be calm, relaxed and one hundred percent focused on the arrival of her baby, without stressing, “said the informant. In addition, according to the TMZ portal, the CEO of Savage X Fenty tried to enter the rapper’s house to look for some personal things, but the Los Angeles police did not allow her to enter. The BadGirl left the place and waited for her partner’s lawyers to process the bail. After a few hours, the rapper paid bail of 500,000 euros after his arrest for assault with a firearm and was released. At the moment, he and his legal team are waiting for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office to determine the start date of the trial in this case.

According to ‘Just Jared’, the police report states that the shooting occurred on November 6 of last year near the vicinity of Selma Avenue and Vista del Mar, Los Angeles, after 10:00 pm. Although there were no fatalities at the scene, the person who was allegedly attacked by A$AP Rocky stated that the rapper had approached him along with two other armed people. During the attack, the victim claims that Rihanna’s partner shot her “three or four times, believing that one of the bullets had grazed her left hand.”



Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

The reasons for this attack and the relationship of Rakim Athelaston Mayers, the rapper’s real name, with the victim are still unknown. Since last November, the Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating this case without the rapper being aware of it, which is why his arrest was so surprising.

According to ‘TMZ’, the rapper was arrested by surprise to try to get the weapon he allegedly used to hurt the shooting victim; And although it is not a very common methodology in police arrests in the state of California, the truth is that the police wanted to prevent the rapper from getting rid of the weapon when they knew that he was being investigated.