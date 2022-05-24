This is what Deacon, the son of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, looks like at 18

In October 2021, Deacon, the son of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, turned 18 and with it, he already begins to say goodbye to certain stages of his life.

One of them was the graduation party, the perfect excuse for his actor parents to proudly share how great he looks today. Deacon Philippe. The young man wore a gray suit, white shirt and a pink flower on his chest.

“Sending our sweet boy to the prom”, was the message with which Ryan Phillippe, 47, shared her son’s look on her Instagram stories. In the photo you could see both posing happily with two other people.

“Anyone to the prom?” Was the message with which Deacon Phillippe He shared more photos on his social network. “I love the flower,” said her mother, Reese Witherspoon., who added on his Instagram account: “I love this boy.” In his publication, the comments that were repeated the most were those surprised by how big the young man was.

“What happened to our children?!?!?!”, Were the words that Kate Hudson chose to show her astonishment.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, who divorced in 2007, have two children, Deacon, the youngest, and Ava, 22. The 18-year-old is surprised by his great resemblance to his mother.

Check out the photos of Deacon, the Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon