This is the luxurious hotel in which Britney Spears paid $ 15,000 per night

(CRHoy.com) Britney Spears, keep giving what to talk aboutthe singer, recently stayed at a hotel in Las Vegas, where enjoyed in one of the most luxurious suites.

The celebrity spared no expense at all, and decided to opt for the most luxurious, staying for a weekend at the Resort World Las Vegas, in a “Palace” type room that It costs $15,000 per night (almost ¢8 million).

But the actress did not enjoy the trip alone, but she was accompanied by her partner, Sam Asghari, and her agent Cade Hudsonwho took many pictures of them and also took the opportunity to capture himself.

Thanks to the huge figure Brit paid, was able to enjoy three bedrooms, an entertainment room, play area, a common area that opens to a private patio with a pool, a barbecue place, waterfall and dining room.

While the pop princess was not in her palace, international media claim that went shopping in some of the stores on the property and also tried the Crossroad Kitchen restaurant, which is about to open.

To the surprise of the interpreter and her companions, the resort had a special welcome message. In their building they put the phrase “Resorts World Loves Britney”, accompanied by a picture of herwhich the composer could see from her suite.

Apparently this It is not the first time that Spears has stayed at the expensive hotel. in the city of sin, this sit would be the second timeafter staying there in March.