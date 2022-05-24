This is Rachel Zegler’s outfit as Snow White

as expected, Rachel Zegler wears a dress on yellow and blue tonesvery similar to the one he wears Snow White on the headband of 1937. He also carries the hairstyle characteristic of Disney princess. These details were revealed through some photographs.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

EXCLUSIVE PICTURE: Rachel Zegler is seen as Snow White for the first time as she starts filming Disney remake https://t.co/6nHrMfhrlH —Daily MailCelebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 20, 2022

The images that were released were taken on the recording set of Snow White and published by Daily Mailin them you can see Rachel Zegler with some barrettes in the hair to reaffirm your hairstyle and with boots, which warns us that this is not the final characterization from his characterbut only part of it.

Due to the success of the live action of the different movies animated princessesit was decided to bring to the big screen the story of Snow White ysand hopes that in 2023 it will be released saying remake. which started its recordings in London.

Discover!

Disney presents the actress who will play Snow White in live action

‘Red’: curious facts about the new Pixar sensation that comes to Disney +

What is known about the live action snow white

So far no further details have been released about tapehowever, has already been confirmed cast which will be part of the productionamong them is Gal Gadot as the Queen Grimhilde and Andrew Burnapwho will give life to prince florian.

It is also known that the live action from Snow White will be led by Mark Webbwho was director of movies like ‘500 days with Summer’ Y ‘The amazing Spiderman’while the music will be in charge of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Snow White First released in 1937, it was the first animated feature film produced by waltdisneyit is also an adaptation of one of the many stories published by the Grimm brothers. It is believed that the true Snow White was born in Germany in 1729, his name was Mary Sophia Margeretha Catharina von Erthal and that the appearance given to the character is inspired by Janet Gaynor.

Photo: Courtesy.

Do not miss it:

Mexican will star in live action of ‘One Piece’ for Netflix

This is all about the series of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ live action for Disney +

The trajectory of Rachel Zegler, protagonist of Snow White

Rachel Zegler She is an American actress, singer and youtuber of Colombian and Polish origin. She has participated as a protagonist in the film “West Side Story”also known as “Love without barriers”which was under the direction of steven spielbergHe was also part of the cast of “Shazam Fury! of the gods”, a film that will be released at the end of 2022.

In addition, he has entered the theaterin musicals like Newton’s Cradle: A Ghost Story and has more than 200 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he has shown his skills as a singer, a talent that influenced him to obtain the starring role of the live action from Snow Whiteaccording to a statement made Mark Webb.

Follow us on:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter