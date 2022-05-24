This is how Tom Cruise filmed the impressive motorcycle jump scene of Mission: Impossible 7

In the last few hours, the first advance of Mission Impossible 7, one of the installments that promises to end the action saga with a double entry that we will see in the coming years. The first, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoninganticipates the beginning of the end in an epic note full of action and high-risk scenes, where Tom Cruise continues to push the limits of his most reckless side.

The first trailer doesn’t disappoint and shows off enough to leave fans breathless and wanting more. Especially the last seconds of the trailer where Ethan Hunt’s character is thrown off a cliff on a motorcycle, as if there were no limits when it comes to fulfilling a mission.

In each new installment of Mission Impossible, Cruise challenges himself (and the studio) to practice more daring scenes and stunts. That’s why as the saga draws to a close, we’ll expect the impossible from the 59 year old actor.

Tom Cruise and one of his most risky action scenes

already in Mission Impossible: Fallout (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), the interpreter flew a helicopter through the mountains, making risky maneuvers. He also learned to perform the HALO jump, a free fall jump where the skydiver opens the parachute at low altitude.

Dedicated to his art like no other actor, Cruise and the director Christopher McQuarrie they decided to take things a little further this time. As we said, the trailer shows Cruise’s character jumping off a cliff on top of a motorcycle and letting himself fall into the void.

Related news

But in addition to risky of the scene, required a great deal of work from the behind-the-scenes team to capture such a sequence. For his part, the actor had to train many hours on board on top of the motorcycle. His preparation included making more than 13,000 motocross jumps and more than 500 parachute jumps.

On the side of film crew, digitally captured each of Cruise’s practices through a GPS device and thus be able to consider all the variables such as wind and speed. In this way they managed to decipher the best alternative to be able to film the jump and thus prevent the actor from taking any kind of risk during the shot.

For this, the filming of said scene was carried out on the first day of the main photography of the film. Tom Cruise gave some details of how the staging of that sequence in particular and why any miscalculation could have been fatal.

“If the wind was too strong, I would throw myself off the ramp… The helicopter [que filmaba la acrobacia] it was a problem, because he didn’t want to go down the ramp at full speed and get hit by a rock. . Or if he came out in a weird way, we didn’t know what was going to happen to the bike. I had about six seconds once I got off the ramp to pull the parachute and not get tangled up in the bike,” the actor explained in an interview with Empire.

Luckily everything went more than well. Thanks to the intense preparation of the actor and the professionalism of the entire behind-the-scenes team, the sequence was captured without major problems, capturing a new sequence that defies the limits of cinematography in every way.

Yes Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 has the protagonist jumping into the void on a motorcycle, we don’t want to imagine what other stunt the actor has in store for Part 2. The film will hit theaters on July 23, 2023while Part 2 will do the same on June 28, 2024.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!