This is how the actor had a premonition about the cake he gave Chris Rock at the Oscars (hallucinogenic substances included)

It has rained his own since Will Smith toasted the audience at the Oscars with an open-handed tortón in the direction of the mask of Chris Rock after he publicly mocked the alopecia he suffers from Jada Pinkett. After this improvised kung-fu scene, the career of the aforementioned went It downhill without brakescausing him to dedicate himself to other tasks such as becoming the distributor of ‘Avon’ of the celebrities Hollywood or online sales of ‘Herbalife’ products.

This has been the moment 💥 Will Smith’s brutal attack on Chris Rock in the #Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut. No, she wasn’t in the script. And the slap is real… pic.twitter.com/bbQ5ze4LiG — Fotogramas – Cinema (@fotogramas_es) March 28, 2022

More specifically, the main character of ‘Siete Almas’ has forbidden entrance to all soirees to set up the Academy in the next 10 years, in addition to losing his participation in movies where he was going to be the headliner, as is the case with ‘i am legend 2‘.

Now, the actor has returned to captain all the headlines for the recent statements he has offered in the Show from David Letterman‘My Next Guess Needs No Introduction’, in which he has assured that, on one occasion, he had a premonition of how his career and his life in general were going straight to hell.

Of course, neither the interpreter had the crystal ball of Aramís Fuster nor received a master’s degree in card reading provided by Rappel. It was as a result of taking illicit substances when Smith glimpsed his tragic future: “I drank it, and it usually takes like 45 minutes for it to hit you. I was sitting there and even though I thought it wasn’t going to hit me, Suddenly I saw my money fly away, my house fly away and my career fly away.“, revealed the businessman, mentioning that he ingested “ayahuasca”, normally used among the tribes of the Amazon.

It’s easy to pick apart Will Smith’s appearance on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” for any flaws that haven’t aged well since the release of “The Slap.” The aforementioned episode was filmed in January, two months before the Oscars. Smith hit press… pic.twitter.com/V4Eb6BjxL8 — Casper Raymundo (@CasperRaymundo) May 21, 2022

The most rare of the science fiction film that Will made in his head was the role that his offspring played in that experience extrasensory: “Then slowly I stopped worrying about my money, I just wanted to catch up with Willowand I stopped worrying about my house, and I stopped worrying about my career,” confessed buddy of Pablo Motos, alleging that he heard his little girl asking for help.