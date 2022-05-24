This is how beautiful Johnny Depp’s eldest daughter looks at 22

Lily Rose Depp is a French-American actress and model. She is the daughter of the American actor, Johnny Deppand the French model, actress and singer vanessa paradis. She, despite being 22 years old, has great popularity throughout the world, thus being one of the most important models of today. In your official account Instagram He has more than five million followers who react to everything he posts.

The last posting of the beautiful blonde was made during the first days of last month. The same is a campaign that he made for the prestigious brand chanell. The posting is a video where you can see how beautiful the model is at 22 years old. Together clip you can read the phrase: “#CHANEL22 bag campaign run by the best @inezandvinoodh ???????? thank you @virginieviard @chanelofficial for having me and the whole team for the best shoot!!! xoxoxo Merci y bisous.”

For now LilyRose has kept a distance from social media by the judgment that his father maintains, Johnny Depp with his ex-wife Amber Heard. A couple of years ago, the beautiful model published the following message on her networks in honor of her father: “My father is the sweetest and most loving person I know, he has been nothing but a wonderful father to me and my brother and everyone who knows him will say the same.”

Both she and her brother have not given statements about the trial she is holding. Johnny with Amber. They have preferred to stay away from it and from the social media. Currently the protagonist of the film “Young Scissorhands” He has a good relationship with his children. So much with Lily-Rose as with Jack Depp.