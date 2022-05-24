This is how beautiful Johnny Depp’s eldest daughter looks at 22

Lily Rose Depp is a French-American actress and model. She is the daughter of the American actor, Johnny Deppand the French model, actress and singer vanessa paradis. She, despite being 22 years old, has great popularity throughout the world, thus being one of the most important models of today. In your official account Instagram He has more than five million followers who react to everything he posts.

The last posting of the beautiful blonde was made during the first days of last month. The same is a campaign that he made for the prestigious brand chanell. The posting is a video where you can see how beautiful the model is at 22 years old. Together clip you can read the phrase: “#CHANEL22 bag campaign run by the best @inezandvinoodh ???????? thank you @virginieviard @chanelofficial for having me and the whole team for the best shoot!!! xoxoxo Merci y bisous.”

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker