This is Griselda Blanco, the drug trafficker who will play Sofía Vergara in a series

Colombian Sofía Vergara will star in a Netflix limited series about the famous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, as confirmed by various media such as Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Under the name of Griselda, the six-episode series “will narrate the real life of an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.”

The mixture of Blanco’s maternal heart with her impulsiveness and innate violence helped forge the myth around her person, widely known as the “Black Widow” or the “Godmother of Cocaine.”

“Griselda Blanco was a character of great stature whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire, years before many of the male capos we know so well,” Vergara said in a press release.

Originally it was thought that this story would be a kind of spin-off of the popular Netflix series Narcos, although according to several sites, it is actually a completely original proposal.

Vergara and her partner, Luis Balaguer, have been developing the project for eight years under their Latin World Entertainment banner, even before bringing it to Netflix.

However, several members of the Narcos creative team will work on the show, most notably Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard, who will serve as executive producers.

Ingrid Escajeda will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Vergara will be an executive producer, in addition to starring. Colombian Andrés Baiz will direct all six episodes.

“Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners have chosen us to help her tell that story,” said Newman.

“Sofía is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andrés Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share.”

This will not be the first time that Blanco has been portrayed on Hollywood screens: Catherine Zeta-Jones played her in the 2017 film, Cocaine Godmother, while Jennifer Lopez is developing a biographical film about the drug trafficker, called The Godmother, with STXFilms.