The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 is now official: these are its functions

One more year, Xiaomi has decided to revitalize the Xiaomi Mi Smart Bandits popular fitness tracker, and it’s hit the sweet spots—a better display and longer battery life—so it can improve slightly without losing its edge.

From the outside you will have already seen that not much has changed and that it maintains its recognizable appearance. Now its screen is slightly larger (widthwise), going from a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen to a 1.62-inch one. Another improvement is that it now has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, making it somewhat more readable outdoors. But without a doubt the best feature that it brings now is that it has the possibility of activating the Always-On-Display option, which will allow us to see some data always on the screen even if it is turned off.

Once again, the bracelet will include an amalgamation of interesting health functions: such as a blood oxygen meter, a heart rate meter and sleep tracking options.

With regard to autonomy, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 boasts of having up to two weeks of use thanks to its 180 mAh —another important improvement over its predecessor, which only had 125 mAh— and Xiaomi ensures that it can be charged by complete in just two hours.

Now, the Mi Smart Band 7 has up to 120 different exercise modes, IP68 water resistance and will also have a specific version with NFC.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 has come out in China with a price of 239 yuan, something that would be about 33 euros in exchange, while the version with NFC is priced at 279 yuan, about 40 euros in exchange.