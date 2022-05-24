“The Undoing”, the psychological thriller with Nicole Kidman that you should see on HBO Max

Grace and Jonathan Fraser form an ideal marriage whose life takes a 180 degree turn when the mother of a boy from her son’s school is brutally murdered herself. (HBO)



The Undoing is a short series within the genre of psychological suspense and mystery, originally from the United States. The fiction was based on the 2014 novel Yyou should have known from Jean Hanff Korelitz, In addition to being written and produced by David E Kelley (responsible for television hits like Ally McBeal Y Big little lies), and directed by Susanne Bier (BirdBox). Its protagonists are Nicole Kidman Y Hunt Grant (A place called Notting Hill Y The diaryof Bridget Jones).

The Undoing premiered at the end of 2020 and was the first HBO original miniseries to gain consistent weekly viewership over the course of its season, noting that it was the biggest American show to launch in the UK, on ​​Sky; surpassing the mark that previously had game of Thrones.

“The Undoing”, TV series, thriller, intrigue and drama. (HBO)

The Undoing is a fiction centered on the life of the psychologist Grace ( Nicole Kidman ) and the doctor Jonathan (Hugh grant), who form a “perfect marriage” to the appearances of their social circle. They are the parents of a young man named Henry (Noah Jupe) and they are two successful people each in their careers. Seen from the outside, this family seems to function perfectly in New York City; besides being wealthy and powerful.

However, life takes a 180 degree turn when the mother of a boy from her son’s school is brutally murdered the same night that the young man of the couple disappears.

Nicole Kidman and Hunt Grant, stars of “The Undoing”. (HBO)

In a dialogue with teleshow from Infobae, Kidman stated that he decided to join the project The Undoing because the psychological state of his character caught his attention, in addition to the range of emotions and relationships with his family.

On the other hand, Grant said that his approach to this story was primarily because the series featured Susanne Bier, whom he admired a lot and for David E.Kelly, that for him is the king of American television.

“The Undoing”, miniseries premiered on HBO on October 25, 2020. (HBO)

The miniseries was applauded at several awards between 2020 and 2021, inside them the Emmys, in which Hunt Grant was nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries, 2021; Golden Globes (Best Miniseries, 2020); Critics Choice Awards (Donald SutherlandBest Supporting Actor, 2020); PGA Producers Guild (nominated for Best TV Miniseries, 2020); DGA Directors Union (nominated for Best Director for a Miniseries/TV Movie, 2020); among others.

In general, the series received positive reviews and was praised by recognized specialists due to the particular performances of Kidman Y Grant. As well as for cinematography and production design.

