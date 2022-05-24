The spectacular house of Anya Taylor-Joy from “Lady’s Gambit” in Hollywood

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the successful Netflix series “Lady’s Gambit”, has just made a masterful move. The actress carried out an incredible real estate operation in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, acquiring a historic property built in 1921.

The spectacular home of the actress from “Lady’s Gambit” in the Hollywood Hills.

Anya Taylor-Joy paid $2.3 million dollars for an English-style property that was built in 1921. It is a mansion surrounded by nature that the 26-year-old artist of Argentine and Spanish origin fell in love with at first sight.

Wood is the protagonist of Anya Taylor-Joy’s house in Hollywood.

It is a property dating from the early twentieth century which makes it one of the oldest in Hollywood Hills and that would have been chosen as a temporary residence by other stars of Hollywoodlike actors Ian McKellen, Daniel Craig and Robert Downey Jr.

The 26-year-old actress’s bedroom, with panoramic views.

The new property Anya Taylor-Joy It has an approximate area of ​​220 square meters, distributed in three bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, as well as a reception, living room, dining room, kitchen, library and entertainment area, among other environments.

A century-old house with modern deco details.

In its old and warm general aspect, especially for being clad in wood, they are the protagonists of the mansion in Hollywood from Anya Taylor-Joy high ceilings with wood panels and large windows with direct access to the surrounding green landscape and natural light.

Related news

The dining room at Anya Taylor-Joy’s home in Los Angeles, California.

The spectacular house of the star of the series “Lady’s Gambit” has an open-style kitchen with cabinets in natural colors, such as brown and forest green, two shades that are repeated throughout the mansion that, despite its size , preserves the charm of a refuge in the middle of nature.

In the kitchen of the actress of “Lady’s Gambit” the color forest green prevails.

The exterior of the house, in addition to having the richness of native vegetation, has a large terrace with panoramic views of the Sunset Strip, Jacuzzi, and a “stoker” and barbecue area.

The windows let in natural light and the surrounding vegetation.

The story behind the mansion in Hollywood you just bought Anya Taylor-Joy He says that the property was one of four “hunting cabins” built by a tycoon for his four daughters, with some architectural features in homage to Frank Lloyd Wright.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s mansion retains the warmth of a cabin in nature.

Today, one hundred years later, the housewife is one of the industry’s revelation actresses. Her reputation and her rising price allow the person who played a chess prodigal to be “the queen” of an authentic, unique and outstanding historical mansion.