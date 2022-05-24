The spectacular house of Anya Taylor-Joy from “Lady’s Gambit” in Hollywood

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the successful Netflix series “Lady’s Gambit”, has just made a masterful move. The actress carried out an incredible real estate operation in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, acquiring a historic property built in 1921.

The spectacular home of the actress from “Lady’s Gambit” in the Hollywood Hills.

Anya Taylor-Joy paid $2.3 million dollars for an English-style property that was built in 1921. It is a mansion surrounded by nature that the 26-year-old artist of Argentine and Spanish origin fell in love with at first sight.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker