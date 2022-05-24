The singer and model Katy Perry will star in “Melody” an animated film

Singer Katy Perrywill have the first leading role on the animated film ‘Melody’ to be produced by the independent company ZAG, the feature film it will be a musical directed and produced by Jeremy Zag.

Filmmaker known for adventure series ‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’ 2015.

Last May 10, Katy Perry shared some images on his Instagram account to introduce his character, which was well received by all his followers.

So, the film ‘Melody’ headed by Katy Perry will tell us the story of a insecure singer; but with a good heart, he must face the evil plans of Rose Stellar.

The film ‘Melody’ headed by Katy Perry

A evil I performed pop music who wants to kill her. The events of ´Melody’ will take place in New York City.

the character of Katy Perry will have seven musical notes and magical abilities that will help you get out ahead of the siege of Stellar

According to Deadline, Katy Perry is composing some of the songs what will appear in ‘Melody’.

Although No further details about this tape have been revealed. It is known that it will be a story that tells us about self-discovery and confidence as key elements to achieve success.

“Melody is someone who has to believe in herselfand to do that, she has to learn to love herself before considering how people look at her.”

“The great pop stars live in golden castles, they are famous among the paparazzi, but for a girl there is passion and fear. And I’ve never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who embodies this character so well.”

In an interview, producer and director Jeremy Zag, who had been cooking that film project which now appears to be a reality.

‘Melody’, movie Katy Perry Animated Musical, It does not yet have a set release date on the billboard.

