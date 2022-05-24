The shocking images of Christian Bale in a new preview of Thor: Love and Thunder

The Grosby Group

A new preview of Thor: Love and Thunder has woken up rage among fans when they met shocking images that show the actor Christian Bale in the skin of Gorr, the Butcher God.

The award-winning performer, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for The winner, He looks terrifying in the latest trailer for the film, which was revealed during an NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

The trailer begins with Taika Waititi’s Korg telling the story of “space viking, Thor Odinson,” the god brought to the screen by Chris Hemsworth, and shows images of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor and Zeus from Russell Crowe.

A few scenes of Thor and Mighty Thor together are also seen, and as she wonders if it’s been three or four years since they last saw each other, the superhero quickly replies that it’s been “eight years, seven months and six days. .. about”.

Christian Bale is the Butcher God in the new installment of the saga

Christian Bale is the Butcher God in the new installment of the saga

At the moment in which the villain embodied by the actor who played Batman in the trilogy of the Dark KnightChristopher Nolan’s promise that “all gods shall die” is heard. He also assures that Thor is not like the other gods he has killed, to which the protagonist replies: “because I have something worth fighting for”.

Although Russell Crowe’s Zeus was seen in the first preview of the film, this character now reappears in a brief scene at the end of the video, where he is seen in full along with a nude appearance of Thor.

Christian Bale as Gorr in the preview of Thor

Christian Bale as Gorr in the preview of Thor

Marvel also released a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder in which he introduces all the main stars of this new story, including Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr the God Butcher.

The production is the fourth film of Marvel’s God of Thunder.. In the comics, the character that Bale now embodies has a tragic past. The villain born on a nameless planet loses his parents, wife and children and that is how he also loses faith in the gods. After this, he gets his hands on a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword and kills his first God, lands on Earth and crosses paths with Thor, torturing him to get information about the Asgardians.

Continue reading the story

The film will also feature the presence of Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyria; Chris Pratt to Peter Quill; Karen Gillan, to Nebula; and Jaime Alexander, to Sif. Additionally, there will be cameos from Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki, and Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor.

The Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititi, is partly based on the comic mighty thor by Jason Aaron, in which Jane Foster becomes the new installment in the saga. Thor it was released in 2011 and grossed $449.3 million worldwide. Already in 2013 it arrived Thor: The Dark Worldwhich reached 644.7 million worldwide. Thor: Ragnarök it was released in 2017 and accumulated 854.1 million box office.