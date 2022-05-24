‘The Prince of Bel-Air’: this was the end of the series that elevated Will Smith and you may not remember

The unforgettable ‘sitcom’ aired for six seasons between 1990 and 1996 and is the first title that comes to mind when remembering the most recent winner of the Oscar for Best Actor.

It is one of the most famous ’90s sitcoms’ and absolutely essential in the television memories of any ‘millennial’but also from their parents, grandparents and even later generations. Funny, original, a bit of a hooligan and with an absolutely charismatic cast that will always have a place in our hearts., The prince of Bel Air was issued by six seasons between 1990 and 1996 and it will always be the first title that comes to mind when we think of Will Smith, the last winner of the statuette for Best Actor at the Oscars.

We all remember the beginning of the unforgettable ‘sitcom’ of the 90s -among other things because the header reminded us of it as a summary in each episode-, but the story of this boy from “West Philadelphia who lived without paying much attention to the police” and that he settled with some wealthy relatives in a mansion of Bel Air also had an ending. And yes, it is possible that you do not remember so clearly.

Such is the success and importance of The prince of Bel Air in the history of television that in 2020 saw the light The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: The Reunion, a special program that brought together the entire cast -including the two Viv aunts despite the friction of yesteryear- and that was full of nostalgia, but also Bel Air, a new dramatic version of the story in which Jabari Banks picked up the witness of Will Smith in the skin of the protagonist to tell a new story. In the United States it has been seen through Peacock and has already been renewed for a second installment, while in Spain we have not yet been able to enjoy its premiere.



NBC



What was the ending of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ like?

The double episode that put the finishing touch to the famous series’ six-year run was broadcast on May 20, 1996, for which it recently turned 26, and could be seen in Spain under the title ‘Yo, ready – Parts 1 and 2 (6×23 / 6×24).

In the episode, continuing with the plots that had been developing throughout the sixth season, all the Banks brothers were preparing to continue their different professional paths. On the one hand, Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) is about to go to Princeton University, New Jersey, the university where his father was able to study through a scholarship and completely change his future despite having grown up in the Poverty on the streets of Baltimore. But also Ashley and Hillary plan to leave.

The older sister of the Banks, Hillary, has obtained a juicy job offer in New York, since the program in which she works as a presenter is established there, while Ahsley is clear that traveling with her to Manhattan is her best asset to enroll in an acting school and pursue her dream of being an actress.



NBC



While, Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv decide to sell their mansion in Bel-Air and move with little Nicky closer to their children., so Will, a little out of place and undecided about his future, decides to find an apartment for himself and finish his studies in California. And Geoffrey? The butler, for his part, decides to travel back to London to work there and spend more time with his son.

The last to leave the house is Willwho turns off the lights of the great mansion that has changed his life forever dying of grief: “Damn, how am I going to miss you, Carlton.”

A denouement full of hugs and farewells and full of sentimentality which, as reported, it was initially not even intended as the series finale. However, NBC decided not to renew The prince of Bel Air for a seventh season, and when the team considered finding its home on another network, Will Smith was reluctant to let the series end on the fledgling WB. On the other hand, Joseph Marcell was determined to go to London and not renew, so finally the rest of the cast also agreed to end the series definitively.

The prince of Bel Air It is available in its entirety on HBO Max.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter