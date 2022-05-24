The PHOTOS of Jennifer Lawrence that sparked pregnancy rumors

Jennifer Lawrence is currently shooting Lila Neugebauer’s new movie “Red, White, Water”. Since filming began, several photographs corresponding to scenes of the actress with her castmates have been leaked. Nevertheless, the last photograph released of the protagonist of the saga “The Hunger Games” has given a lot to talk about because you can see an incipient belly that many have linked to a possible pregnancy.

The images correspond to a walk he took Lawrence on the public highway near his New York apartment. This occurs after some friends of Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney pointed to an interview with the magazine okay! The couple is looking for a baby. “They have been telling their friends that they are trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” revealed to said medium.

