The PHOTOS of Jennifer Lawrence that sparked pregnancy rumors

Jennifer Lawrence is currently shooting Lila Neugebauer’s new movie “Red, White, Water”. Since filming began, several photographs corresponding to scenes of the actress with her castmates have been leaked. Nevertheless, the last photograph released of the protagonist of the saga “The Hunger Games” has given a lot to talk about because you can see an incipient belly that many have linked to a possible pregnancy.

The images correspond to a walk he took Lawrence on the public highway near his New York apartment. This occurs after some friends of Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney pointed to an interview with the magazine okay! The couple is looking for a baby. “They have been telling their friends that they are trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” revealed to said medium.

In addition, sources close to Jennifer Lawrence assured that it would have been Emma Stone who inspired Jennifer and her husband to seek to become a mother after seeing her completely happy with her baby. “Jen sees how happy Emma is with her little girl and it has made her want a baby even more,” assured the informant.

The love story of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

The actress and her partner took the big step in October 2019 and an intimate ceremony in a mansion in Rhode Island. The actress and the gallery owner met in 2018 thanks to a mutual friend. Since then, they have kept their marriage private without further exposure.