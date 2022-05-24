The Last Witch Hunter: Vin Diesel publishes a photo related to the 2015 film | Cinema

“Happy creativity sunday ..”. Like thisrecently made his debut on his Instagram profile by publishing a shot that sees him in the role of Kaulder in Thea film directed by Breck Eisner that hit theaters in 2015.

Here is the actor’s post:

The film arrived in our cinemas on October 29, 2015.

This is the official synopsis:

The modern world hides many secrets, but the most surprising is that witches still live among us; evil and supernatural creatures determined to unleash the Death Star upon the world. Armies of witch hunters have fought around the world against this inhuman enemy for centuries, including KAULDER, a valiant warrior who managed to kill the all-powerful WITCH QUEEN while decimating her followers. Shortly before she died, the QUEEN cursed KAULDER with the same immortality, forever separating him from his beloved wife and daughter. Today KAULDER is the last of his lineage, and for centuries he has chased witches, consuming himself in the desire to be able to re-embrace his long-lost loved ones. However, unbeknownst to KAULDER, the QUEEN OF THE WITCHES has returned to life and now seeks revenge on her killer, thus initiating an epic battle that will determine the survival of the human race. Summit Entertainment presents in association with TIK Films, a Mark Canton / One Race Films / Goldmann Pictures production.

