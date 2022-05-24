The landing of Tom Cruise and the most…

The biggest film festival in the world It has started its second edition since they had to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic. For the most movie buffs (or maybe only for me) it is a symbol of the beginning of summer (May 17 – May 28).

The contest can be proud of having awarded films that popular culture and time have validated. Some examples: “Parasites”, “The Tree of Life”, “The Pianist”, “Pulp Fiction”, “Sex, lies and videotapes”, “The Mission”, “Paris, Texas”, “All that jazz ”, “Apocalypse Now”, “Taxi Driver”, “The conversation”, “El gatopardo”, “La Dolce Vita” or “The salary of fear”.

Despite the eccentricity of the titles they usually win, there is room for big commercial films to attend the festival. Thanks to them and their stars they attract media attention and this year is no exception with “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis”.

The case of “Top Gun” is particular because specialized critics have already been able to see it (normally Cannes is the place of the premiere world) but the enthusiasm has remained. Tom Cruise has gone to present it with the rest of the cast raising real passions. He gave a very interesting press conference about his career, received 5 minutes of applause after the screening of the film and received, by surprise, the honorary Palme d’Or. A very exclusive prize that only 12 people have, including Woody Allen, Clint Eastwood or Agnès Varda.

Cruise’s legacy is indisputable. Hardly anyone has managed to be as successful in such different genres: “Jerry Maguire” (Comedy), “Magnolia”, “Eyes wide shut” (Drama), “Minority Report” (Sci-fi), Collateral (thriller), Tropic Thunder (Satire), “A distant horizon” (Adventures) and “The last samurai” and “Born on July 4” (war).

Beyond the most commercial titles, we review the most promising titles of the festival:

crimes of the future

One of the heavyweights of modern cinema, David Cronenberg premieres new movie. It has great ability to approach the most disturbing characters and situations. Good examples are “The fly” or “Crash”. He has two quite accessible, very good films with Viggo Mortensen: “Eastern Promises” and “A History of Violence.”

The film presented at Cannes belongs to the group of the sordid. I’m not quite the ideal audience for such outlandish concepts, but I admire the imagination it requires.

Synopsis: When the human species adapts to an artificial environment, the human body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With the help of her partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrated performance artist, stages the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows.

Three thousand years waiting for you

The director of the Mad Max saga of almost 80 years, and who left us all impressed with “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), presents a new and very crazy story: Alithea Binnie seems to be happy with her life although faces the world with a certain skepticism. Suddenly, he meets a genie (Idriss Elba) who offers to grant him three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Alithea initially refuses to accept the offer as she knows that all tales of wish-granting end badly.

Ace Bestas

The Spanish presence of the contest. This is the new film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who belongs to the most interesting group of directors (if not the most) in the country. Behind their backs He has the series “Anti-riot”, “May God forgive us” and his best film “The Kingdom”. Here he tells a story reminiscent of “Straw Dogs” by Sam Peckinpah or “The Devil on Wheels” by Spielberg.

Synopsis: Antoine and Olga are a French couple who settled long ago in a village in the interior of Galicia. There they lead a quiet life, although their coexistence with the locals is not as idyllic as they would like. A conflict with your neighbors, the Anta brothers, will cause the tension to grow in the village until it reaches a point of no return.

Decision to leave

Synopsis: Hae-Joon, a veteran detective, investigates the suspicious death of a man on top of a mountain. Soon he will begin to suspect Sore, the wife of the deceased, while the attraction he feels for her will destabilize him. His Korean director, Park Chan-wook, has “The Maiden”, “Oldboy” and “Sympathy for the devil” on her resume.