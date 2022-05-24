The incredible physical change of Will Poulter for Guardians of the Galaxy

After the physical transformation of Natalie Portman for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, now surprises the change of Will Poulter for “Guardians of the Galaxy”who also underwent a demanding exercise and diet regimen.

“The most important thing is your physical and mental health. The aesthetic objectives have to be in a secondary plane. Otherwise, you end up promoting something that unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio that pays for your meals and workouts. I am in a very privileged position in that sense. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to do what I did to prepare for this job.”

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker