The IKEA wellness decalogue you need to feel happier at home

Since the start of the pandemic, houses have become one of the most important spaces. Many moments of life are shared at home, from dinners with friends, birthdays, moments of relaxation, to work. Nevertheless, if you don’t feel comfortable at home, it’s difficult to fully enjoy it.

To give you an idea, in By 2030, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), many people will end up suffering from a mental health problem. Stress, anxiety, loneliness… are just some of the consequences of leading a frenetic, unconscious life and, of course, not taking care of the home. In this situation, IKEA, the General Council of Psychology and the Psycho-foundation have sought to respond to this problem with a study on emotional well-being. The study Homes with Psychology aims to analyze how the home affects individual happiness through a survey of 2,128 people.

IKEA study-ikea-emotional-well-being Paz Sánchez Rubio, PR Leader at IKEA Spain; Silvia Berdullas, CEO of the General Council of Psychology and responsible for the study, and Mónica Chao, Director of Sustainability at IKEA in Spain (from left to right).

​​Mónica Chao, Director of Sustainability at IKEA in Spain, sees this study as essential to know “the connection between the home and people’s well-being”. In this way, it seeks to promote good psychological health, driven by well-being at home. It is necessary to find, as far as possible, “a functional, well-ordered home, look for green spaces, good ventilation and play with aromas”.

The relationship between home and people is key, and helps create a higher level of happiness. Do you know what oxytocin is? It is the hormone of happiness, which helps reduce stress. When you feel frustrated and blocked, this hormone helps lower these high anxiety spikes. Therefore, it is important that some aspects of life help to release stress, and nothing like a house in which to feel comfortable!

But where to start? One of the variables revealed by the IKEA study is that almost 37.2% of those surveyed do not have enough storage elements. And, therefore, if there is no order at home, there is stress. Good organization and the search for storage spaces have a great impact on emotional well-being. You can alleviate this with baskets, boxes, and a good order guide.

DECALOGUE OF EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING FOR A HAPPIER HOME

As a result of the study, IKEA has created a decalogue so you can feel more and more comfortable at home:

1. Order your house, order your mind

A higher level of order at home is associated with greater well-being and happiness and with less loneliness. Make the bed every day, keep the kitchen tidy, and have the objects well placed and in their place.

2. Smell of home

Scents are very important in the home, as they can affect your mood. Try to ventilate at least once a day. Dust, vacuum the house, and always throw out the trash when it’s full. Of course, try fragrances and add the aroma that you like the most to your home.

3. New home every day

Don’t worry, it doesn’t mean you have to move every day. It is about keeping the house in good condition, and if you dare to move some decorative elements. ideas? Fix small damages in the house, change cushions, or duvet covers. You can also paint the walls from time to time. There are many ways to give your home a new look every day and without spending too much.

4. Let there be light!

One of the most important factors when choosing a home is light. Furthermore, according to the IKEA study, houses with more natural light, the incidence of problems such as anxiety or depression is significantly lower. If your house has little natural light, the key is to add curtains or blinds that regulate the external lighting, and to bet on furniture and accessories in light tones.

5. Silence your house, calm your interior

74.7% consider that their home is silent; the main reason for noise indicated is the neighbors (47.5%) followed by traffic (42.7%). This will depend a little on the responsibility of each one. Try to watch the volume of noise you make, and both you and your neighbors will thank you!

6. Green I love you green

83.2% of homes have natural or green spaces nearby. In the case of not having them, it is best to add a corner with indoor plants. It will give you a feeling of nature instantly!

7. Pamper your relationships

It is important to take care of relationships inside and outside the home. If you live with more people, try to generate a climate of happiness. This will help reduce stress. It is essential that everyone at home has their space, and can contribute ideas on decoration. A healthier and happier home has more benefits for emotional and physical health.

8. Who has a friend, has a treasure

External relationships also affect emotional well-being. Prepare your house to receive friends from time to time. This will fill your life with happiness and also your home with a good dose of positive energy.

9. Together but not mixed

It is as important to do things together as to have private and private spaces. 88.5% of Spaniards live with a partner, and 76.6% have private space. If you have a small home, there are ways to divide the spaces, for example with shelves, or other types of furniture. Also establish rules of coexistence, and everything will be easier.

10. Lean on and seek help

Even if you modify your house, which is important, and fill it with elements that make you feel comfortable, If you need help, it is important to go to professionals. Psychologists can help you manage stress, worry, sadness, irritability, pain or any other situation that is difficult for you and find alternatives to deal with any problem or discomfort. There are many platforms that can give you psychological support such as Looking for a Psychologist.

