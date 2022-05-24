The devil wears fashion… and Elvis Presley: what Austin Butler will look like in Baz Luhrmann’s film

The long-awaited project of Baz Luhrman that will give life to Elvis Presley in a movie it already took shape. The film opens next week at the Cannes film festival in the south of France, and will arrive in Argentine theaters in mid-July. However, more images of the actors characterized by him and his style of the sixties have already been seen. And, as has been revealed, Miuccia Prada has been the designer in charge of many of the outfits of the protagonists.

Through her two clothing firms, Prada and Miu Miu, the Italian dressmaker made the sketches and designs for Austin Butler, who brings Elvis to life; Tom Hanks, in the role of his agentTom Parker —it was precisely on this shoot that Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, they got Covid in March 2020—; and Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley.

In the film, Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley. prada.com

For the rock and roll star, dressed in Prada, the designer opts for tailored suits in colors such as brown or burgundy, with large lapels and details such as sunglasses or colored belts. For her, from Miu Miu, for chiffon dresses, very short skirts, Oxford pants and sequins. All to help characterize the characters without falling into the grotesque or disguise.

This three-way collaboration between Miuccia Prada, Baz Luhrmann and costume designer and producer Catherine Martin is renewed after the three already brought to life the clothes of two of the director’s films: those of the great gatbyin 2013, and the ones Leonardo DiCaprio wore in Romeo and Julietin 1996. “Something that reflects Prada’s multidisciplinary attitude through a creativity that is nourished by a constant dialogue with the universes of art, cinema and architecture,” explained the Italian firm in a statement.

Miuccia Prada designed custom outfits and reviewing archive garments for the characters prada.com

Martin, the four-time Oscar-winning costume designer and creator of clothes for most of Luhrmann’s films — both have been married since 1997 and have two children — explained in the same note that the center of the narrative is the “ legendary love story” between Elvis and Priscilla, and highlighted its “beauty and iconic style” and how it “indelibly marked contemporary culture.”

“So it was important for Baz and me to stay true to her true legacy, not simply imitating Mrs. Presley’s clothes, but finding a modern way to connect audiences with her distinctive, history-making style,” Martin reflects. who is “delighted” to collaborate with Prada, to immerse herself in its archives —Miu Miu has investigated and reinterpreted on more than one occasion in the different decades of the 20th century— and to work with “its superlative workshops”.

Miuccia Prada has collaborated with Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin to create costumes for the film. prada.com

For the garments, the creators were inspired by specific moments experienced by Elvis and Priscilla, such as a sequined jumpsuit that she wore at a concert in Las Vegas, for example; or a wool dress that she wore with a jacket in an NBC special dedicated to Elvis, a garment that, for example, has been literally recreated.