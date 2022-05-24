The 10 best series in the entire history of television

With the increase in popularity of streaming services and its numerous annual productions, it is difficult to separate the good series from the great and iconic ones in the entire history of television.

IMDba site specializing in film and television took on the task of classifying the best shows in history according to the ratings of its users and to the ratings provided by series experts and specialized critics.

10. The Sopranos (1999)

The crime-drama series focuses on the New Jersey mob, especially the boss Tony Soprano dealing with personal and professional conflicts that affect his mental health and lead him to seek psychiatric help.

It has 86 episodes, the same ones that made it win 21 Emmy awards since it began in 1999, until it ended in 2007.

Its leads include names like James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco and Michael Imperioli.

9. Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey (2014)

It consists of 13 documentary-type episodes that tell the story of the discoveries of the laws of nature in space and time.

After being released in 2014, the show was nominated for 23 awards, winning 16, of which four were Emmys.

It is currently a reference in these issues and is educational material for all those interested in science.

The narrator is the famous presenter and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

8. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005)

caricature of Nickelodeon it was broadcast from 2005 to 2008, with three seasons and 61 episodes. “In a war-torn world of magic, a young boy is reawakened to embark on a dangerous mystical quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world,” he says. IMDb.

The best user ratings and critics go to episodes 20 and 21 of season 3.

7. Blue Planet II (2017)

With a rating of 9.2 on the platform, this series of eight documentaries, produced by the BBC, has received critical acclaim and has become a benchmark for storytelling and education about rare wildlife, but in the deep sea. .

It has also served to expose the problems facing the world’s oceans.

It is narrated by David Attenborogh; after leaving in 2017, the program received 11 awards, of which one was a Primetime Emmys.

6. The Cable / The Wire (2002)

“The world of drugs in Baltimore seen through the eyes of drug dealers and the police,” describes IMDb’s synopsis of the 60-episode, five-season series.

During its transmission it received two Emmy awards and episodes 11 and 30 were recognized as two of the best and most dramatic, which had some of the highest ratings in its history.

In addition to the suspenseful, dramatic and crime-ridden plot, critics praised the script, its development, photography and stellar performances by its actors, including Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn, Idris Elba and John Doman.

5. Chernobyl (2019)

The five-episode drama focuses on the chernobyl tragedy 1986, when an explosion at the nuclear power plant, located in the then Soviet Union, became one of the largest human-made catastrophes in history.

The miniseries was recognized with 85 awards in total, of which 10 were Emmy Awards.

The main cast includes names like Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, and Adam Nagaitis.

4. Band of Brothers (2001)

It is a 10-episode drama miniseries based on the history of the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division and its involvement in World War II in Europe.

Tom Hanks participated in the production as a plot writer. Among the celebrities who acted in it are Tom Hardy, Scott Gruimes, Damian Lewis and Ron Livington.

In total, he won six Primetime Emmy Awards, in addition to a Golden Globe.

3. Planet Earth (2006)

An Emmy winner, the 11-episode documentary series took five years to fully make. Talk about the nature and diversity of planet Earth. The original BBC production was recognized at the time for being the first of its kind to be filmed almost entirely in high definition.

Episodes 1 and 6 were chosen by IMDb users and critics as some of his best episodes; both talk about the poles, their fauna and the danger they have been in for decades as a result of global warming.

2.Breaking Bad (2008)

For many seriéfilos and TV lovers, this may be the best series in the world and they are not so far from reality that the experts suggest.

It tells the story of a high school teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer, after the diagnosis, he is dedicated to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine with the aim of ensuring the future of his family once he dies.

act Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Over five seasons and 62 episodes, the series earned 274 major award nominations, of which 16 were Emmy Awards.

1. Planet Earth II (2016)

It is a series based on six documentary episodes about wildlife on Earth, especially on remote islands that are home to rare animal species, as well as cities full of humans and their respective peculiarities. It is narrated by David Attenboroughproduced by Chadden Hunter and shot mostly by cameraman Gordon Buchanan.

Although as users we might think that the best Serie is one that has just launched a certain streaming service and that has generated controversy or has become popular, objectively we could be wrong or speaking only from our perspective, since critics and experts say otherwise.

And it is that its level of popularity, the actors of the moment or how recent it is is not enough, identifying a good series goes beyond that, the history of each character is involved, the development, the setting, the photography, the script, music and much more.

Basically, technical and professional issues are included that raise their status within the best series in history and that make them icons or a benchmark of culture.

Have you seen any of these productions? Do you agree with what critics say about them?