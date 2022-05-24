Terrible prediction: Mhoni Vidente gives Rihanna bad news after the birth of her baby

Mexico City.- The most famous astrologer in Mexico, Mhoni Seeragain left his thousands of faithful followers open-mouthed, because recently on his YouTube channel he launched a dire prediction to the beloved and talented Barbadian singer, Rihannabecause despite the fact that she is very happy and excited about the birth of her first baby, she confessed that they are approaching very bad news for herin addition to an unexpected musical collaboration that will turn the industry upside down.

In the predictions that she shares weekly on her YouTube channel, the famous python noted that the era for Geminis was approaching, which would benefit the ‘illuminati’, and as is known, she considers Rihanna one of them, so He mentioned the birth of his son with ASAP Rockywhose name has not been revealed, noting that being one of those beings, it was normal for his son to have been born on May 13, since it was a special date as it was “a cabalistic day”.

But, apparently the happiness that now overwhelms her at finally having her first-born in her arms is going to be overshadowed by couple issues, Rakim Mayerreal name of the renowned rapper, since he affirms that it is a matter of time for both to announce that after becoming parents, unfortunately they are going to separate, however, he did not mention the reasons why the love that they professed so much will reach his end in this 2022.

Rihanna together with the Illuminati are doing very good things so that society begins to improve all the senses, but unfortunately she is separated from her boyfriend,” Mhoni Vidente assured.

It is worth mentioning that this prediction is already considered almost a fact, since several weeks ago in Twitter A tweet went viral in which a man assured that the rapper and the businesswoman had ended their romance, because he would have been unfaithful to him with the designer of Rihanna’s brand, Amina Muaddiwhich they categorically denied by only appearing very happy and in love on a trip to Barbados, showing that their relationship was still strong and solid, even the young man who started the rumor apologized.

But, that was not the only thing he revealed about what to expect in the future of the interpreter of umbrellabut also stated that this year he will work with another Illuminati, the famous rapper and controversial rapper, Drakenoting that they are going to launch a collaboration that will undoubtedly turn the world of music upside down, predicting a great success for both of them with this song, without pointing out what it could be.

