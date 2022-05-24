Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White and more participate in the soundtrack of the movie about The King of Rock

soundtrack revealed Elvisthe upcoming King of Pop biopic, Elvis Presley, directed by Baz Luhrmann; and in it we can see great names, such as Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Doja Cat and more.

The soundtrack will also include “original songs and recordings” by Presley himself along with the film’s star, Austin Butler.

Cee Lo Green will join Eminem on a song, while Swae Lee and Diplo will also join. In other parts of the compilation there will be songs from Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Måneskin, Pnau and more.

Also among the names is Kacey Musgraveswho recently revealed that he recorded a performance of can’t Help Falling In Love by Presley for the soundtrack. So far, one song has been released from the soundtrack: vegas from Doja Cat, which arrived earlier this month.

Listen up 🎶 The movie of the summer is coming! ❤️ this tweet to receive updates about the #ElvisMovie before it hits theaters June 24. pic.twitter.com/88aXuIZkRk — Elvis Movie (@ElvisMovie) May 23, 2022

A release date for the soundtrack has yet to be revealed, but the film itself is scheduled to arrive on June 24.

Scheduled to premiere this Wednesday, May 25 at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Elvis will chronicle the life and career of Presley, with a particular focus on his complex relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

On Elvis

According to an official synopsis, the film delves into the couple’s complex dynamics over two decades, “from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in the United States.” Joined”.

Elvis also stars Helen Thompson as Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as his father Vernon, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla Presley. Other cast members include Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Josh McConville.

Earlier this month, Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley took to social media to praise the film, saying she had seen it twice.

"Let me tell you, it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite," Presley wrote on Twitter. "Austin Butler beautifully channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul."














