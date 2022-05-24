‘Stranger Things’: The incredible physical change of its protagonists; Eleven, Dustin…

ANDhe next friday may 27th the premiere fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix. The story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and his friends is about to come to an end and, after six years since the arrival of the series on the American platform thanks to the duffer brothersthe physical change of the young protagonists is more than evident: from adolescence to becoming young adults.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

When in 2016 we first saw Eleven in hawkins and met the sheriff jim hooperMillie Bobby Brown was barely 12 years old. At that time, the young actress shaved her hair and her innocence was appreciated in her features. Today, in 2022, the physical change is beyond doubt. it is already of legal age (18)as is logical, she has grown a few centimeters, maintains a wonderful figure that allows her to be quite a reference in the world of fashion. In addition, she continues to succeed as an actress, beyond ‘Stranger Things’ and has participated in other major Netflix productions.

Noah SchnappWill Byers

His classic haircut is the first thing that comes to mind when we think of good old Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp (16). Also, it was the first victim of the World of Upside Down. However, after six years, the young actor sports a much more mature physique and is far removed from that child who I was only 10 years old and that we fell in love in the first season. It should be noted that her debut as an interpreter came from the hands of two Hollywood stars, the director steven spielberg and the acclaimed actor Tom Hanksin ‘The bridge of the spies’.

Finn WolfhardMike Wheeler

One of the interpreters who has changed the most over the seasons. He started in the series with 13 years and already has 19. A young adult who will make fans of ‘Stranger Things’ forget that child with an interest in board games and who fell madly in love with Eleven. Now, Finn Wolfhard wears a much more marked features and a different haircut. In addition, we have been able to enjoy him in other successful productions such as ‘It’.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

One of the most endearing and beloved characters by fans of ‘Stranger Things’. He captivated millions of people around the world thanks to his tender way of being. Matarazzo was only 13 years old when he began his journey as Dustin and now, already 19 years old, the change is evident. The actor, yes, maintains one of the most recognizable elements in him, her spectacular curly hair.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)

The biggest change in the series stars this young interpreter, now 20 years old. U.S has grown a few inches tallbut it is seen that has worked (a lot) on his physical appearance. Gone is his image as a child, which allowed him to win over the public and the critics. After six years, McLaughlin is a man and in his social networks he is in charge of showing that he is no longer a teenager.

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)

Although was not present in the first season, the character of Max Mayfield won the hearts of millions of followers of ‘Stranger Things’ for his impressive personality and his way of dealing with one of the most recognizable problems in adolescence: making friends when arriving in a new city. We first saw Sadie Sink when She was only 15 years old and now, at 20, she is a reference in horror movies for his generation after several successes such as ‘La calle del terror’ or ‘Eli’.