Star Wars: the secrets behind the film that launched the saga

On May 25, 1977, the day his film was released, the director george lucas hid in the Hawaiian house of his colleague Steven Spielberg. The father of the most famous saga of cinema, and also of the most beneficial in economic terms, I thought it was going to be a failure and that criticism would destroy it. The director’s predictions were never fulfilled. At 45 years of starwarsthat is one of the secrets behind the film that launched the saga.

Tired of the violence, sex, and pretensions of ’70s American cinema, Lucas wanted to create a movie that was pure entertainment, every show and for everyone, that people sit in the cinema expecting nothing more than to have a good time. And with that first “Star Wars” movie, he did.

I also read: Fortnite and Star Wars collaborate again with the arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi to the survival game

The first movie in the series was called “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” And the actors who starred in it were Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Alec Guinness, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew and David Prowse, among others. In addition to the powerful voiceover of James Earl Jones in Darth Vader.

Darth Vader, one of the central characters in Star Wars. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

The film, which swept the box office, narrates the experiences of a group of characters who live in a fictional galaxy and interact with elements such as “the Force”, a metaphysical energy field that has a “light side” driven by wisdom, nobility and justice and used by the Jedi, and a “dark side” used by the Sith and provoked by anger, fear and hate.

45 years after the premiere of Star Wars: some of the secrets

1-Its premiere was going to be earlier. In time it emerged that the production had been little short of a disaster. Then, Lucas’s demands led to the film being delayed in release. It was originally scheduled to be released on Christmas 1976, but the director was very upset about a cut that was made from post-production in a scene at the end and decided to delay everything until it was fixed. The delay increased the cost of the film by 40%.

2-The director had a very bad time. The stress to which George Lucas was subjected throughout the filming made him literally sick. He was diagnosed with hypertension caused by nervousness and anxiety. Also, he spent most of the filming and post-production very depressed.

3-First with Dolby Stereo. No one doubts the technical ability of the saga and Lucas’s love for special effects. “Episode IV” was not only the first film to be shown with Dolby Stereo sound, but it was also shot with cameras from the 1950s, known as VistaVision, because for the director they had a much higher level of quality than what they had previously seen. there was in 1977.

I also read: The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is coming: how to watch “Star Wars” in chronological order

4-The accidents of an actor. In one of the scenes of the first film, the character Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is trapped in a kind of garbage compactor. To shoot the scene, the actor had to hold his breath all the time, which caused a blood vessel in his face to burst. It was not his only incident: one day before the last scene was shot, he had a car accident that caused serious injuries to his face, so they had to use a double for the desert racing scene.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo. (Photo: AP/Lucasfilm)

5-Passed by water. Although 80% of the year the Tunisian desert is supposed to be a dry place, in the first days of filming (in the month of April) heavy rain fell that delayed the filming for several weeks.

I also read: The complete list of Star Wars characters and movies and where to watch them

6-Low salaries. For example, the first salary of Harrison Ford, the interpreter of the smuggler Han Solo, was only 10,000 dollars, far from the 25 million he has received for his role in “Episode VII”.

7-He didn’t like it at all. Alec Guinness was the actor chosen to play Obi Wan Kenobi, the Jedi who would teach Luke Skywalker the power of the Force. He is a key character in “Episode IV” and the next, which earned him a legend for all fans. However, years later he would confess that he hated the recordings and that it bothered him a lot that they only recognized him for that role. For him “Star Wars” was “fairy tale rubbish”.

8-The most benefited. Although he did not like the film, Alec Guinness was the actor who negotiated the best financial deal of that first cast. He agreed with Lucas and his production company that he would receive 2% of the total profits from each of the films. Doing the calculation, the actor, who died in 2000, would have pocketed about 95 million dollars.