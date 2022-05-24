Springsteen announces three concerts in Italy, where the Boss plays (Tuesday 24 May 2022)

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in Italy in three live dates: Thursday 18 May 2023 at the Giorgio Bassani Urban Park in Ferrara, Sunday 21 May 2023 at the Circus Maximus in Rome and Tuesday 25 July 2023 at the Prato della Gerascia, inside the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. 2023 will see Bruce return to the road Springsteen and The E Street Band, with a series of dates – yet to be revealed – in the American arenas, followed by a European tour starting on April 28 in Barcelona, ​​and a second part of the American tour starting in August.

_trampslikeus : RT @sergioragone: The eyes of @_trampslikeus announcing the Italian dates of the @springsteen tour ?? – sergioragone : The eyes of @_trampslikeus announcing the Italian dates of the @springsteen tour ?? – BerlinCP : Bruce Springsteen announces new tour, 3 dates also in Germany in 2023 – infoitculture : Bruce Springsteen announces three concerts in Italy – Nuovaferrara : Bruce #Springsteen at #Ferrara Via the #pre-sale of #tickets –

























