Sonny Vaccaro: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the movie about Nike

Sonny Vacaro is one of the most important men in the world of sneakers, and now he is the center of the new film by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Affleck and Damon They have a long history in the cinema, they started together with Good Will Hunting and even won an Oscar for their screenplay and another for Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams, and they have sought to repeat that success with various projects throughout their careers. .

Now they could do it. According to Variety, the actors and producers are developing a new project together, where they will tell the story of the man who played a major role in Nike’s decision to pursue a collaboration with one of the greatest athletes of all time, Michael Jordan.

Affleck will direct, write, co-star and produce the currently untitled sports marketing drama, while Damon will star, write and produce.

Who is Sonny Vaccaro?

Ben Affleck will be Phil Knight RAMDY BAUER via Getty Images

What we know about the movie is that Damon will play Vaccaro, while Affleck will play the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight, and the story will focus on Nike’s effort to sign Michael Jordan in the 1980s, when he was already becoming the best NBA player of all time.

The deal seemed impossible, but Nike he insisted and this became the most important relationship between a sports brand and a professional athlete, creating one of the most beloved sneaker silhouettes in history, and opening the doors for more and more brands to do something similar.

It was Vaccaro who insisted on pursuing Jordan and who finally got the deal done. His mission led him to contact Jordan’s parents, mainly his mother, former coaches, advisors and friends, trying to get them to take him to the athlete and help him convince him.