Sofía Vergara ‘turns on’ Instagram with an ‘animal print’ swimsuit

The actress Sofia Vergara “temperature rose” Instagram by showing how he prepares for the arrival of summer.

Vergara49, showed off her beauty with a Swimwear with Animal Print leopard print, high cut, open back and plunging neckline, to flaunt your curvaceous silhouette.

The Swimwear that the Colombian used is a design by the firm Dolce & Gabbana, which is sold online for one thousand 182 dollars, which is equivalent to about 23 thousand 870 Mexican pesos.

the too model combined his look with dark glasses, by Foster Grant, on her face made up in light tones, while her brown hair fell on her shoulders.

the star of the series modern-family posed for the camera on a white cot, in the garden of a spectacular residence.

Sofia Vergara is currently filming the 16th season of reality America’s Got Talentwhich will premiere on May 31 on the chain NBC.

The celebrity Colombian shares the panel of judges with Simon Cowell, Keidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Another of the projects that you have in the door Sofia is the children’s series Koati, The Serieswith Televisa-Univisión, in which he will give his voice to an animal that lives in tropical jungles in Latin America.

Besides, the actress continue to promote the line lingerie which he created and launched in collaboration with the supermarket chain Walmart.

