Shawn Mendes, Springsteen cover in the new commercial for Tommy Hilfiger: Revenews

The face of Tommy Hilfiger’s new campaign, Shawn Mendes presents the cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

The clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger has chosen Shawn Mendes as the face of the new Classics Reborn campaign. And for the occasion, it launched the video officially announcing the collaboration on digital platforms. This provides, in the months to come, personalized looks for Wonder: The World Tour by Mendes and a million dollar donation to offset the environmental impact of the pop star’s own tour.

Not only that, for spring 2023 there is also a capsule collection with Shawn that focuses on circular design and recycling of materials. But let’s get to the launch video, which sees Craig McDean and Theo Stanley as director and shot in Austin. The scenes – partly outdoors and partly inside a warehouse – are a tribute to the historical relationship between the brand and music and it is no coincidence that the young star has chosen to reinterpret an iconic song.

The images, in fact, show Shawn Mendes while plays the guitar and sings the dance-rock anthem Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen. An explicit tribute to the original video also thanks to a detail that does not go unnoticed. In one frame, the tricolor American bandana emerges from the back pocket of the jeans. Exactly how Springsteen wore it in the shots of the Eighties.

Mendes cover, registered exclusively for the campaign is the soundtrack to the Classics Reborn commercial in which the star wears the classic TH colors of red, white and blue, inspired by the brand’s American heritage.

Photo from the Press Office