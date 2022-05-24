Selena Gomez’s battle for mental health in her own words

Ads

Starting a dialogue. Selena Gomez has spoken openly about her about her struggles with mental health over the years.

The singer first sought treatment in 2014 after she was diagnosed with lupus. She has since attended various volunteer programs to manage anxiety, panic attacks and depression. Nine months after completing treatment in January 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she was seeking “indefinite” mental health treatment.

In April 2020, the Getaway star revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “She doesn’t scare me once I know,” she told Miley Cyrus in an episode of the latter’s “Bright Minded” Instagram series. “I think people are afraid of this, right?”

The founder of Rare Beauty has also used her platform to raise mental health awareness, both by hosting conversations with experts and shedding light on various issues through her projects.

From 2017 to 2020 she executive produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which sparked a lot of discussion about the difficulties contemporary teens and young adults face.

“It happens every day,” Gomez said during an interview with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in 2017, referring to the serious themes of the show. “Whether you wanted to see it or not, that’s what’s happening. The content is complicated. It’s dark and has moments that are honestly very hard to digest, and I realized we were doing something hard. “

During the coronavirus pandemic, which brought mental health to the fore for people around the world, the “Bad Liar” singer continued to talk about the importance of controlling one’s emotions. In October 2020, she hosted an Instagram Live with Dr. Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, to discuss the feelings of loneliness she was experiencing during the lockout.

“At first I couldn’t deal with it that well,” he said, discussing the first months of quarantine. “But then I started going into a place where I was writing and being active; he forced me to have that time. I’ve been able to spend a lot more time with those quality people than I ever have, and I’m spending a lot more time with my family. “

Murthy explained that Gomez’s story is a great example of why it’s important to share how you feel. “If you recognize him [almost everyone is struggling in some way], you will recognize that there are many ways to connect, ”he said. “When we serve other people, we shift the focus from ourselves to them in the context of positive interaction … and reaffirm to ourselves that we have value to bring to the world.”

